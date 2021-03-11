>
  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
Marketwired
Marketwired
Articles 

Remote Monitoring & Control, IoT Services Provider Acorn Presenting at the Maxim Emerging Growth Virtual Conference Thur. March 18th

March 11, 2021 | About: ACFN +2.96%

WILMINGTON, Del., March 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Acorn Energy, Inc. ( ACFN), is a provider of remote monitoring and control systems and Internet of Things (IoT) services for stand-by generators, pipelines, air compressors, and other critical industrial equipment, through its OmniMetrix subsidiary. Acorn will provide a video overview presentation and be available to meet with investors at Maxim’s Emerging Growth Virtual Conference on Thursday, March 18, 2021.

Acorn’s investor presentation will be available on the registration page: https://www.m-vest.com/events/2021-emerging-growth-virtual-conference. Investors interested in meeting with Acorn’s CEO, Jan Loeb, during the conference should contact their Maxim sales representative.

About Maxim Group LLC (www.maximgrp.com)
Maxim Group LLC is a full-service investment banking, securities and wealth management firm headquartered in New York. Maxim provides a full array of financial services including investment banking; private wealth management; and global institutional equity, fixed-income and derivatives sales & trading, equity research and prime brokerage services.

About Acorn (www.acornenergy.com) and OmniMetrixTM (www.omnimetrix.net)
Acorn Energy, Inc. owns a 99% equity stake in OmniMetrix, LLC, a pioneer and leader in machine-to-machine (M2M) and IoT wireless remote monitoring and control solutions for stand-by power generators, gas pipelines, air compressors and other industrial equipment. OmniMetrix’s proven, cost-effective solutions make critical systems more reliable. The company monitors tens of thousands of assets for customers including 25 Fortune/Global 500 companies. In addition to generators in homes, OmniMetrix solutions monitor critical equipment used in cell towers, manufacturing plants, medical facilities, data centers, retail stores, public transportation systems, energy distribution, and federal, state and municipal government facilities.

Follow us:
Twitter: @Acorn_IR and @OmniMetrix

Investor Relations Contacts
Catalyst IR
William Jones, 267-987-2082
David Collins, 212-924-9800
[email protected]

ti?nf=ODE4ODY1NyM0MDYwMTgyIzIwOTA2NTE=
363e50dc-4377-4ff7-ae5e-08901860624c

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by Marketwired

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
wigbertHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)