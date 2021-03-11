Unifi Announces Fourth Annual REPREVE® Champions of Sustainability Awards

Brand, textile and retail partners recognized for sustainability strides
PR Newswire
GREENSBORO, N.C., March 11, 2021
GREENSBORO, N.C., March 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Unifi, Inc. (NYSE: UFI), one of the world's leading innovators in recycled and synthetic yarns, today announced the winners of its REPREVE Champions of Sustainability awards, which recognize brand, textile and retail partners that have demonstrated a true commitment to supporting a sustainable world. In its fourth year, a total of 93 companies are being recognized as REPREVE Champions of Sustainability, the most ever in the program's history. This year, Walmart and H&M have each transformed more than a half billion bottles through their use of REPREVE, while VF Corporation and Levi Strauss & Co. have both now transformed more than 200 million bottles.
"Despite the COVID-19 pandemic, Unifi remains successful because of its customers," said Unifi Chief Executive Officer Eddie Ingle. "With a nearly 20% increase in the number of winners from the previous year, our brand partners are demonstrating a steadfast commitment to sustainability. We want to thank them for their support for a more sustainable world during these unparalleled times."
"The pandemic brought to light the fact that sustainability and taking steps towards a greener tomorrow are important now, more than ever," said Jay Hertwig, Senior Vice President of Commercialization at Unifi.
REPREVE Champions of Sustainability will be awarded to 38 brand and retail partners that have transformed 10 million or more recycled plastic bottles and 55 textile partners that have transformed 50 million or more recycled plastic bottles through the use of REPREVE performance fibers. In addition to the 98 bottle-based awards, Unifi is also recognizing three special category award winners: REPREVE Newcomer, REPREVE Partners in Innovation and REPREVE Leading the Change.
"Odlo has shown a commitment to sustainability by switching to REPREVE within the last year and could not be more deserving of the Newcomer Award," Hertwig added. "We chose Penti, a leading Turkish retailer as the recipient of the REPREVE Leading the Change award for its efforts to promote sustainability across its clothing line and stores. We hope these awards—and the program as a whole—inspire more brands and retailers to expand their sustainability goals by choosing REPREVE."
A list of many of the award recipients can be found below.
REPREVE Champions of Sustainability:
Brand & Retailer Bottle Awards
Aeropostale
Buff
Culp Home Fashions
Decathlon
Deckers
Ford
Gildan
Haggar
Hanesbrands
Haworth
H&M
Inditex
JCPenney
Jordache
Kate Spade New York
Levi Strauss
Lindex
Lovesac
Lucky Textiles
Momentum
Nike
Odlo
OKAIDI
Old Navy/Gap
Patagonia
Piping Hot
Polartec
PVH
Quiksilver
Target
Target Australia
Tesco
The North Face
Under Armour
VF Corporation
Volcom
Walmart
WSI
Textile Partner Bottle Awards
Anhui Xintiansi
Antex Knitting
AYM Syntex Limited Formerly
Billion Rise
Clarotex
Shanghai Challenge
Copen
Darlington
Dongguan Deyongjia
Duvaltex
Elevate Textiles
Material
Hamrick Mills
Handzhou Xiaoyuan
Hornwood Inc.
Intradeco
Inmobiliaria Apopa
Jiangyin Changjiang
Jiangyin Chulan
Jiangyin Fubo
Jiaxing Lichao
Kipas
Kucukcalik
MAS Fabrics
Merinos Hali San. VE TIC.A.S
Milliken & Company
Nanjing Haixinlining
Nantong Dafuhao
Ningbo Huayao
Ningbo Shnezhou
Pettenati
Pride Performance Fabrics
Saehan
Sage Automotive Interiors
Shandong Daiyin
Shandong Hongye
Shanghai Challenge Textile
Shuford Yarns LLC
Sichuan Jinhui
Snyder Enterprises Inc
Suzhou Yunmei
Swisstex Direct LLC
Sri Rejeki
Tah Tah Textile
Textufil S.A.
Texpasa USA LLC
Texhong
Tuntex
Valdese Weavers
Worldon
Wujiang Zhonglian
Wuxi Changjiang
Yuanwen
Zhangjiagang Tongfeng
Special Category Awards
REPREVE Newcomer
Odlo
REPREVE Leading the Change
Penti
About Unifi:
Unifi, Inc. (NYSE: UFI) is a global textile solutions provider and one of the world's leading innovators in manufacturing synthetic and recycled performance fibers. Through REPREVE®, one of Unifi's proprietary technologies and the global leader in branded recycled performance fibers, Unifi has transformed more than 20 billion plastic bottles into recycled fiber for new apparel, footwear, home goods and other consumer products. The Company's proprietary PROFIBER™ technologies offer increased performance, comfort and style advantages, enabling customers to develop products that perform, look and feel better. Unifi continually innovates technologies to meet consumer needs in moisture management, thermal regulation, antimicrobial, UV protection, stretch, water resistance and enhanced softness. Unifi collaborates with many of the world's most influential brands in the sports apparel, fashion, home, automotive and other industries. For more information about Unifi, visit www.Unifi.com.
About REPREVE®:
Made by Unifi, Inc. (NYSE: UFI), REPREVE® is the global leader in branded recycled performance fibers, transforming more than 20 billion plastic bottles into recycled fiber for new clothing, shoes, home goods and other consumer products. REPREVE is the earth-friendly solution to making consumers' favorite brands more environmentally responsible. Found in products from many of the world's leading brands, REPREVE fibers can also be enhanced with Unifi's proprietary technologies for increased performance and comfort. For more information about REPREVE, visit www.repreve.com, and connect with REPREVE on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
REPREVE® is a trademark of Unifi, Inc.
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/unifi-announces-fourth-annual-repreve-champions-of-sustainability-awards-301245981.html
SOURCE Unifi, Inc.