Century Communities Announces Grand Opening at Las Vegas' Skye Canyon Development

LAS VEGAS, March 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Communities, Inc. (NYSE: CCS), a top 10 national homebuilder, is hosting a Grand Opening event on March 13, 2021, debuting two exciting additions to Las Vegas' 1,700-acre Skye Canyon development. The new communities, Skye Mesa Collection I and Skye Mesa Collection II, will bring a combined 164 new homesites to Skye Canyon, with six inspired single-family floor plans for homebuyers to choose from. Boasting a stunning location with a quick drive to Mt. Charleston, Skye Canyon has gained a reputation as one of the most desirable places to live in the Las Vegas area. Residents also enjoy luxurious community amenities, including multiple parks, a nearly 10,000-square-foot fitness center, an outdoor pool, planned neighborhood schools, and a neighborhood market.

SKYE MESA GRAND OPENING EVENT

March 13, 2021 | 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

In keeping with CDC guidelines, event is by appointment only.

To reserve your spot, call 702.936.3020.

Explore Skye Mesa and other Skye Canyon communities at www.CenturyCommunities.com/SkyeCanyon.

"We're thrilled to expand our offerings at Skye Canyon, one of Las Vegas' premier planned communities," said Robb Beville, Nevada Division President. "Skye Mesa represents a great opportunity for homebuyers who have been looking to find the perfect fit at this exceptional location."

Skye Mesa at Skye Canyon

164 single-family homesites

2 single-story home collections, with a combined 6 floor plans

2 to 4 bed, 2 to 3.5 baths, 2-bay garages, up to 2,307 square feet

Incredible included features, such as 10' ceilings, stainless-steel appliances and the Century Home Connect smart home package

Quick access to shopping, dining, freeways, Mt. Charleston , Paiute Golf Resort and more

Location:

10179 Tree Blossom Avenue

Las Vegas, NV 89166

