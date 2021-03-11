>
  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
PRNewswire
PRNewswire
Articles 

Century Communities Announces Grand Opening at Las Vegas' Skye Canyon Development

March 11, 2021 | About: NYSE:CCS +0.47%

Introducing two new communities of single-family homes: Skye Mesa Collection I and Skye Mesa Collection II

PR Newswire

LAS VEGAS, March 11, 2021

LAS VEGAS, March 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Communities, Inc. (NYSE: CCS), a top 10 national homebuilder, is hosting a Grand Opening event on March 13, 2021, debuting two exciting additions to Las Vegas' 1,700-acre Skye Canyon development. The new communities, Skye Mesa Collection I and Skye Mesa Collection II, will bring a combined 164 new homesites to Skye Canyon, with six inspired single-family floor plans for homebuyers to choose from. Boasting a stunning location with a quick drive to Mt. Charleston, Skye Canyon has gained a reputation as one of the most desirable places to live in the Las Vegas area. Residents also enjoy luxurious community amenities, including multiple parks, a nearly 10,000-square-foot fitness center, an outdoor pool, planned neighborhood schools, and a neighborhood market.

Rendering of new home at Skye Mesa | Skye Canyon in Las Vegas, NV | Century Communities

SKYE MESA GRAND OPENING EVENT
March 13, 2021 | 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

In keeping with CDC guidelines, event is by appointment only.
To reserve your spot, call 702.936.3020.

Explore Skye Mesa and other Skye Canyon communities at www.CenturyCommunities.com/SkyeCanyon.

"We're thrilled to expand our offerings at Skye Canyon, one of Las Vegas' premier planned communities," said Robb Beville, Nevada Division President. "Skye Mesa represents a great opportunity for homebuyers who have been looking to find the perfect fit at this exceptional location."

Skye Mesa at Skye Canyon

  • 164 single-family homesites
  • 2 single-story home collections, with a combined 6 floor plans
  • 2 to 4 bed, 2 to 3.5 baths, 2-bay garages, up to 2,307 square feet
  • Incredible included features, such as 10' ceilings, stainless-steel appliances and the Century Home Connect smart home package
  • Quick access to shopping, dining, freeways, Mt. Charleston, Paiute Golf Resort and more

Location:
10179 Tree Blossom Avenue
Las Vegas, NV 89166

About Century Communities
Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE: CCS) is a top 10 national homebuilder. Offering new homes under the Century Communities and Century Complete brands, Century is engaged in all aspects of homebuilding—including the acquisition, entitlement and development of land, along with the construction, innovative marketing and sale of quality homes designed to appeal to a wide range of homebuyers. The Colorado-based company operates in 17 states across the U.S., and offers title, insurance and lending services in select markets through its Parkway Title, IHL Insurance Agency, and Inspire Home Loan subsidiaries. To learn more about Century Communities, please visit www.centurycommunities.com.

Fitness center at Skye Canyon in Las Vegas, NV | Century Communities

Skye Canyon monument in Las Vegas, NV | Century Communities

(PRNewsfoto/Century Communities)

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/century-communities-announces-grand-opening-at-las-vegas-skye-canyon-development-301245941.html

SOURCE Century Communities, Inc.


Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by PRNewswire

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
wigbertHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)