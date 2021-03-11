Martin Marietta Materials Inc (MLM) Chairman, Pres & CEO C Howard Nye Sold $6.7 million of Shares

Chairman, Pres & CEO of Martin Marietta Materials Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) C Howard Nye (insider trades) sold 20,000 shares of MLM on 03/10/2021 at an average price of $337.4 a share. The total sale was $6.7 million.

Martin Marietta Materials Inc is a natural-resource-based building materials company. It supplies aggregates products used for the construction of infrastructure, nonresidential, and residential projects. Martin Marietta Materials Inc has a market cap of $21.24 billion; its shares were traded at around $340.945000 with a P/E ratio of 29.55 and P/S ratio of 4.50. The dividend yield of Martin Marietta Materials Inc stocks is 0.66%. Martin Marietta Materials Inc had an annual average EBITDA growth of 12.80% over the past 10 years. GuruFocus rated Martin Marietta Materials Inc the business predictability rank of 4.5-star.

CEO Recent Trades:

