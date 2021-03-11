First Solar Inc (FSLR) COO Philip Dejong Sold $557,644 of Shares

COO of First Solar Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Philip Dejong (insider trades) sold 7,131 shares of FSLR on 03/10/2021 at an average price of $78.2 a share. The total sale was $557,644.

First Solar Inc is a provider of solar energy solutions. It designs, manufactures and sells PV solar modules with a thin-film semiconductor technology. It also manufactures crystalline silicon solar modules. First Solar Inc has a market cap of $8.59 billion; its shares were traded at around $81.020000 with a P/E ratio of 21.71 and P/S ratio of 3.19.

CEO Recent Trades:

CEO Mark R Widmar sold 13,156 shares of FSLR stock on 03/01/2021 at the average price of $82.48. The price of the stock has decreased by 1.77% since.

CFO Recent Trades:

CFO Alexander R. Bradley sold 3,173 shares of FSLR stock on 03/08/2021 at the average price of $73.57. The price of the stock has increased by 10.13% since.

CFO Alexander R. Bradley sold 4,364 shares of FSLR stock on 03/01/2021 at the average price of $82.48. The price of the stock has decreased by 1.77% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

COO Philip Dejong sold 7,131 shares of FSLR stock on 03/10/2021 at the average price of $78.2. The price of the stock has increased by 3.61% since.

Chief Quality and Rel. Officer Patrick James Buehler sold 860 shares of FSLR stock on 03/09/2021 at the average price of $75. The price of the stock has increased by 8.03% since.

Chief Mfg. Operations Officer Michael Koralewski sold 1,948 shares of FSLR stock on 03/09/2021 at the average price of $75. The price of the stock has increased by 8.03% since.

Chief Commercial Officer Georges Antoun sold 11,490 shares of FSLR stock on 03/08/2021 at the average price of $72.01. The price of the stock has increased by 12.51% since.

Chief Technology Officer Raffi Garabedian sold 7,348 shares of FSLR stock on 03/08/2021 at the average price of $73.57. The price of the stock has increased by 10.13% since.

