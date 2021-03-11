Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc (MRNS) Former VP, CFO & Treasurer Edward F Smith Sold $718,337 of Shares

Former VP, CFO & Treasurer of Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Edward F Smith (insider trades) sold 40,356 shares of MRNS on 03/09/2021 at an average price of $17.8 a share. The total sale was $718,337.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on developing and commercializing innovative therapeutics to treat epilepsy and neuropsychiatric disorders. Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc has a market cap of $645.694 million; its shares were traded at around $17.650000 with and P/S ratio of 320.93. Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc had an annual average EBITDA growth of 13.80% over the past 5 years.

CFO Recent Trades:

Former VP, CFO & Treasurer Edward F Smith sold 40,356 shares of MRNS stock on 03/09/2021 at the average price of $17.8. The price of the stock has decreased by 0.84% since.

For the complete insider trading history of MRNS, click here