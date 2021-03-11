>
  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
insider
insider
Articles 

Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc (MRNS) Former VP, CFO & Treasurer Edward F Smith Sold $718,337 of Shares

March 11, 2021 | About: MRNS -4.28%

Former VP, CFO & Treasurer of Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Edward F Smith (insider trades) sold 40,356 shares of MRNS on 03/09/2021 at an average price of $17.8 a share. The total sale was $718,337.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on developing and commercializing innovative therapeutics to treat epilepsy and neuropsychiatric disorders. Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc has a market cap of $645.694 million; its shares were traded at around $17.650000 with and P/S ratio of 320.93. Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc had an annual average EBITDA growth of 13.80% over the past 5 years.

CFO Recent Trades:

  • Former VP, CFO & Treasurer Edward F Smith sold 40,356 shares of MRNS stock on 03/09/2021 at the average price of $17.8. The price of the stock has decreased by 0.84% since.

For the complete insider trading history of MRNS, click here

.

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by insider

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
wigbertHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)