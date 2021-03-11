>
Autozone Inc (AZO) Chairman, President & CEO William C Rhodes Iii Sold $14.1 million of Shares

March 11, 2021 | About: AZO +0.47%

Chairman, President & CEO of Autozone Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) William C Rhodes Iii (insider trades) sold 11,250 shares of AZO on 03/10/2021 at an average price of $1250.02 a share. The total sale was $14.1 million.

AutoZone Inc is a retailer and distributor of automotive replacement parts in the United States. The company's store sell a diverse range of essentials and auto parts for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans and light trucks. Autozone Inc has a market cap of $27.99 billion; its shares were traded at around $1261.930000 with a P/E ratio of 16.01 and P/S ratio of 2.23. Autozone Inc had an annual average EBITDA growth of 12.70% over the past 10 years. GuruFocus rated Autozone Inc the business predictability rank of 4.5-star.

CEO Recent Trades:

  • Chairman, President & CEO William C Rhodes Iii sold 11,250 shares of AZO stock on 03/10/2021 at the average price of $1250.02. The price of the stock has increased by 0.95% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

  • Sr. Vice President Philip B. Daniele sold 3,060 shares of AZO stock on 03/05/2021 at the average price of $1191.16. The price of the stock has increased by 5.94% since.

For the complete insider trading history of AZO, click here

.

