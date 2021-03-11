Lerer Hippeau Acquisition Corp (LHAA) CEO Eric Hippeau Bought $453,240 of Shares

CEO of Lerer Hippeau Acquisition Corp (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Eric Hippeau (insider trades) bought 45,324 shares of LHAA on 03/09/2021 at an average price of $10 a share. The total cost of this purchase was $453,240.

Lerer Hippeau Acquisition Corp has a market cap of $255.374 million; its shares were traded at around $9.960000 with and P/S ratio of 1.34.

CEO Recent Trades:

CEO, 10% Owner Eric Hippeau bought 45,324 shares of LHAA stock on 03/09/2021 at the average price of $10. The price of the stock has decreased by 0.4% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

President, 10% Owner Benjamin Lerer bought 45,324 shares of LHAA stock on 03/09/2021 at the average price of $10. The price of the stock has decreased by 0.4% since.

Chairman, 10% Owner Kenneth B Lerer bought 45,324 shares of LHAA stock on 03/09/2021 at the average price of $10. The price of the stock has decreased by 0.4% since.

10% Owner Sponsor Llc Lhac bought 45,324 shares of LHAA stock on 03/09/2021 at the average price of $10. The price of the stock has decreased by 0.4% since.

