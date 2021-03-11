Fidelity National Information Services Inc (FIS) Chairman and CEO Gary Norcross Sold $18.9 million of Shares

Chairman and CEO of Fidelity National Information Services Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Gary Norcross (insider trades) sold 130,360 shares of FIS on 03/10/2021 at an average price of $144.7 a share. The total sale was $18.9 million.

Fidelity National Information Services Inc offers a range of solutions in retail and institutional banking, payments, asset and wealth management, risk and compliance, treasury and insurance and provides consulting and outsourcing services. Fidelity National Information Services Inc has a market cap of $90.1 billion; its shares were traded at around $145.060000 with a P/E ratio of 604.42 and P/S ratio of 7.26. The dividend yield of Fidelity National Information Services Inc stocks is 0.96%. Fidelity National Information Services Inc had an annual average EBITDA growth of 5.70% over the past 10 years.

CEO Recent Trades:

Chairman and CEO Gary Norcross sold 130,360 shares of FIS stock on 03/10/2021 at the average price of $144.7. The price of the stock has increased by 0.25% since.

Chairman and CEO Gary Norcross sold 210,000 shares of FIS stock on 03/08/2021 at the average price of $142.8. The price of the stock has increased by 1.58% since.

Chairman, President and CEO Gary Norcross sold 79,131 shares of FIS stock on 03/02/2021 at the average price of $140.29. The price of the stock has increased by 3.4% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

Chief Growth Officer Asif Ramji sold 16,705 shares of FIS stock on 03/03/2021 at the average price of $138.46. The price of the stock has increased by 4.77% since.

Chief Growth Officer Asif Ramji sold 29,992 shares of FIS stock on 03/02/2021 at the average price of $138.32. The price of the stock has increased by 4.87% since.

