Topbuild Corp (BLD) Vice President and CFO John S. Peterson Sold $1.9 million of Shares

Vice President and CFO of Topbuild Corp (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) John S. Peterson (insider trades) sold 9,547 shares of BLD on 03/10/2021 at an average price of $200 a share. The total sale was $1.9 million.

TopBuild Corp is an installer and distributor of insulation products to the United States construction industry. Topbuild Corp has a market cap of $6.81 billion; its shares were traded at around $206.210000 with a P/E ratio of 27.78 and P/S ratio of 2.54. Topbuild Corp had an annual average EBITDA growth of 39.50% over the past 5 years.

CFO Recent Trades:

Vice President and CFO John S. Peterson sold 9,547 shares of BLD stock on 03/10/2021 at the average price of $200. The price of the stock has increased by 3.11% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

Director Tina Donikowski sold 700 shares of BLD stock on 03/05/2021 at the average price of $190.84. The price of the stock has increased by 8.05% since.

President, TruTeam Operations Steven P Raia sold 2,289 shares of BLD stock on 03/03/2021 at the average price of $192.96. The price of the stock has increased by 6.87% since.

