>
  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
insider
insider
Articles 

Topbuild Corp (BLD) Vice President and CFO John S. Peterson Sold $1.9 million of Shares

March 11, 2021 | About: BLD +1.95%

Vice President and CFO of Topbuild Corp (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) John S. Peterson (insider trades) sold 9,547 shares of BLD on 03/10/2021 at an average price of $200 a share. The total sale was $1.9 million.

TopBuild Corp is an installer and distributor of insulation products to the United States construction industry. Topbuild Corp has a market cap of $6.81 billion; its shares were traded at around $206.210000 with a P/E ratio of 27.78 and P/S ratio of 2.54. Topbuild Corp had an annual average EBITDA growth of 39.50% over the past 5 years.

CFO Recent Trades:

  • Vice President and CFO John S. Peterson sold 9,547 shares of BLD stock on 03/10/2021 at the average price of $200. The price of the stock has increased by 3.11% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

  • Director Tina Donikowski sold 700 shares of BLD stock on 03/05/2021 at the average price of $190.84. The price of the stock has increased by 8.05% since.
  • President, TruTeam Operations Steven P Raia sold 2,289 shares of BLD stock on 03/03/2021 at the average price of $192.96. The price of the stock has increased by 6.87% since.

For the complete insider trading history of BLD, click here

.

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by insider

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
wigbertHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)