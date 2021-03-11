Costar Group Inc (CSGP) President and CEO Andrew C Florance Sold $16 million of Shares

President and CEO of Costar Group Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Andrew C Florance (insider trades) sold 19,570 shares of CSGP on 03/10/2021 at an average price of $818.37 a share. The total sale was $16 million.

CoStar Group Inc provides commercial real estate data covering over 4 million properties from various subsectors from commercial areas. It operates five flagship brands: CoStar, LoopNet, Apartments.com, BizBuySell, and LandsofAmerica. Costar Group Inc has a market cap of $32.21 billion; its shares were traded at around $817.290000 with a P/E ratio of 136.90 and P/S ratio of 18.88. Costar Group Inc had an annual average EBITDA growth of 23.70% over the past 10 years. GuruFocus rated Costar Group Inc the business predictability rank of 5-star.

CEO Recent Trades:

