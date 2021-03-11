>
Advanced Drainage Systems Inc (WMS) EVP, CFO AND SECRETARY Scott A Cottrill Sold $4.8 million of Shares

March 11, 2021 | About: WMS -0.88%

EVP, CFO AND SECRETARY of Advanced Drainage Systems Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Scott A Cottrill (insider trades) sold 45,000 shares of WMS on 03/09/2021 at an average price of $105.83 a share. The total sale was $4.8 million.

Advanced Drainage Systems Inc designs, manufactures and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipe and related water management products in North and South America and Europe. Group operates through two segments: Domestic and International. Advanced Drainage Systems Inc has a market cap of $7.57 billion; its shares were traded at around $106.800000 with a P/E ratio of 44.68 and P/S ratio of 3.96. The dividend yield of Advanced Drainage Systems Inc stocks is 0.33%.

CFO Recent Trades:

  • EVP, CFO AND SECRETARY Scott A Cottrill sold 45,000 shares of WMS stock on 03/09/2021 at the average price of $105.83. The price of the stock has increased by 0.92% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

  • 10% Owner Partners Holdings Ll Berkshire bought 1 shares of WMS stock on 02/18/2021 at the average price of $96.75. The price of the stock has increased by 10.39% since.
  • Director Ross M Jones bought 1 shares of WMS stock on 02/18/2021 at the average price of $96.75. The price of the stock has increased by 10.39% since.
  • See Remarks Tim A Makowski sold 5,000 shares of WMS stock on 02/16/2021 at the average price of $97.58. The price of the stock has increased by 9.45% since.

