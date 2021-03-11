Sixth Street Specialty Lending Inc (TSLX) CEO Joshua Easterly Bought $180,180 of Shares

CEO of Sixth Street Specialty Lending Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Joshua Easterly (insider trades) bought 8,361 shares of TSLX on 03/09/2021 at an average price of $21.55 a share. The total cost of this purchase was $180,180.

TPG Specialty Lending Inc is a US-based specialty finance company focused on lending to middle-market companies. The company generates revenues primarily in the form of interest income from the investments it holds. Sixth Street Specialty Lending Inc has a market cap of $1.6 billion; its shares were traded at around $22.510000 with a P/E ratio of 8.56 and P/S ratio of 7.24. The dividend yield of Sixth Street Specialty Lending Inc stocks is 7.28%.

CEO Recent Trades:

CEO Joshua Easterly bought 8,361 shares of TSLX stock on 03/09/2021 at the average price of $21.55. The price of the stock has increased by 4.45% since.

CEO Joshua Easterly bought 686 shares of TSLX stock on 02/26/2021 at the average price of $21.34. The price of the stock has increased by 5.48% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

Director John Ross bought 4,000 shares of TSLX stock on 02/25/2021 at the average price of $21.72. The price of the stock has increased by 3.64% since.

Director John Ross bought 1,000 shares of TSLX stock on 02/23/2021 at the average price of $21.38. The price of the stock has increased by 5.29% since.

For the complete insider trading history of TSLX, click here