Advanced Micro Devices Inc (AMD) President & CEO Lisa T Su Sold $9.6 million of Shares

March 11, 2021 | About: AMD +4.79%

President & CEO of Advanced Micro Devices Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Lisa T Su (insider trades) sold 125,000 shares of AMD on 03/09/2021 at an average price of $76.74 a share. The total sale was $9.6 million.

Advanced Micro Devices Inc designs and produces microprocessors and low-power processor solutions for the computer, communications, and consumer electronics industries. Advanced Micro Devices Inc has a market cap of $98.4 billion; its shares were traded at around $81.230000 with a P/E ratio of 39.82 and P/S ratio of 10.13.

CEO Recent Trades:

  • President & CEO Lisa T Su sold 125,000 shares of AMD stock on 03/09/2021 at the average price of $76.74. The price of the stock has increased by 5.85% since.

CFO Recent Trades:

  • EVP, CFO & Treasurer Devinder Kumar sold 63,044 shares of AMD stock on 03/02/2021 at the average price of $86.09. The price of the stock has decreased by 5.65% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

  • Chief Accounting Officer Darla M Smith sold 1,186 shares of AMD stock on 03/02/2021 at the average price of $86.92. The price of the stock has decreased by 6.55% since.
  • EVP & CSO Paul Darren Grasby sold 7,500 shares of AMD stock on 02/24/2021 at the average price of $84.42. The price of the stock has decreased by 3.78% since.

