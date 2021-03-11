>
Premier Financial Corp (PFC) EVP, Chief Risk Officer Tina Nutter Bought $50,546 of Shares

March 11, 2021 | About: PFC +1.82%

EVP, Chief Risk Officer of Premier Financial Corp (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Tina Nutter (insider trades) bought 1,550 shares of PFC on 03/09/2021 at an average price of $32.61 a share. The total cost of this purchase was $50,546.

First Defiance Financial Corp operates a unitary thrift holding company that provides communities based financial services in northwest Ohio, northeast Indiana, and southeastern Michigan. Premier Financial Corp has a market cap of $1.27 billion; its shares were traded at around $34.110000 with a P/E ratio of 21.59 and P/S ratio of 4.26. The dividend yield of Premier Financial Corp stocks is 2.63%.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

  • EVP, Chief Risk Officer Tina Nutter bought 1,550 shares of PFC stock on 03/09/2021 at the average price of $32.61. The price of the stock has increased by 4.6% since.

For the complete insider trading history of PFC, click here

