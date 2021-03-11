Paypal Holdings Inc (PYPL) President and CEO Daniel H Schulman Sold $2.4 million of Shares

President and CEO of Paypal Holdings Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Daniel H Schulman (insider trades) sold 10,000 shares of PYPL on 03/10/2021 at an average price of $244.29 a share. The total sale was $2.4 million.

PayPal Holdings Inc is a technology platform company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants. The company's payments platform includes PayPal, PayPal Credit, Venmo, Xoom and Braintree products. Paypal Holdings Inc has a market cap of $297.28 billion; its shares were traded at around $253.830000 with a P/E ratio of 71.70 and P/S ratio of 14.04. Paypal Holdings Inc had an annual average EBITDA growth of 24.00% over the past 5 years.

CEO Recent Trades:

President and CEO Daniel H Schulman sold 10,000 shares of PYPL stock on 02/16/2021 at the average price of $304.32. The price of the stock has decreased by 16.59% since.

CFO Recent Trades:

CFO and EVP,Global Customer Op John D Rainey sold 73,758 shares of PYPL stock on 03/03/2021 at the average price of $261.18. The price of the stock has decreased by 2.81% since.

CFO & EVP, Global Customer John D Rainey sold 5,377 shares of PYPL stock on 02/17/2021 at the average price of $298. The price of the stock has decreased by 14.82% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

EVP, Chief Bus. Aff. & Legal O Adele Louise Pentland sold 75,269 shares of PYPL stock on 03/03/2021 at the average price of $261.21. The price of the stock has decreased by 2.83% since.

EVP, Global Sales Peggy Alford sold 3,203 shares of PYPL stock on 03/03/2021 at the average price of $261.56. The price of the stock has decreased by 2.96% since.

EVP Risk and Platforms & Chief Aaron Karczmer sold 39,838 shares of PYPL stock on 03/03/2021 at the average price of $261.16. The price of the stock has decreased by 2.81% since.

EVP, Chief Technology Officer Sripada Shivanada sold 40,271 shares of PYPL stock on 03/02/2021 at the average price of $272.41. The price of the stock has decreased by 6.82% since.

EVP, Chief Strategy & Growth Jonathan Auerbach sold 46,134 shares of PYPL stock on 02/23/2021 at the average price of $261.38. The price of the stock has decreased by 2.89% since.

