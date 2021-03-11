Marriott International Inc (MAR) EVP & General Counsel Rena Hozore Reiss Sold $538,066 of Shares

EVP & General Counsel of Marriott International Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Rena Hozore Reiss (insider trades) sold 3,609 shares of MAR on 03/10/2021 at an average price of $149.09 a share. The total sale was $538,066.

Marriott International Inc is an operator, franchisor and licensor of hotels and timeshare properties under different brand names. It also operates and develops residential properties and provides services to home/condominium owner associations. Marriott International Inc has a market cap of $48.28 billion; its shares were traded at around $148.830000 with and P/S ratio of 4.62. The dividend yield of Marriott International Inc stocks is 0.33%. Marriott International Inc had an annual average EBITDA growth of 7.20% over the past 10 years.

CFO Recent Trades:

EVP & CFO Kathleen K. Oberg sold 25,000 shares of MAR stock on 02/24/2021 at the average price of $155.66. The price of the stock has decreased by 4.39% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

EVP & General Counsel Rena Hozore Reiss sold 3,609 shares of MAR stock on 03/10/2021 at the average price of $149.09. The price of the stock has decreased by 0.17% since.

EVP & Global Chief HR Officer David A Rodriguez sold 7,264 shares of MAR stock on 03/08/2021 at the average price of $150.94. The price of the stock has decreased by 1.4% since.

Group Pres., US and Canada William P Brown sold 5,593 shares of MAR stock on 02/25/2021 at the average price of $154.06. The price of the stock has decreased by 3.39% since.

President Stephanie Linnartz sold 10,000 shares of MAR stock on 02/25/2021 at the average price of $156.63. The price of the stock has decreased by 4.98% since.

EVP & Global Chief HR Officer David A Rodriguez sold 10,000 shares of MAR stock on 02/24/2021 at the average price of $157.16. The price of the stock has decreased by 5.3% since.

