>
  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
insider
insider
Articles 

Marriott International Inc (MAR) EVP & General Counsel Rena Hozore Reiss Sold $538,066 of Shares

March 11, 2021 | About: MAR +1.15%

EVP & General Counsel of Marriott International Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Rena Hozore Reiss (insider trades) sold 3,609 shares of MAR on 03/10/2021 at an average price of $149.09 a share. The total sale was $538,066.

Marriott International Inc is an operator, franchisor and licensor of hotels and timeshare properties under different brand names. It also operates and develops residential properties and provides services to home/condominium owner associations. Marriott International Inc has a market cap of $48.28 billion; its shares were traded at around $148.830000 with and P/S ratio of 4.62. The dividend yield of Marriott International Inc stocks is 0.33%. Marriott International Inc had an annual average EBITDA growth of 7.20% over the past 10 years.

CFO Recent Trades:

  • EVP & CFO Kathleen K. Oberg sold 25,000 shares of MAR stock on 02/24/2021 at the average price of $155.66. The price of the stock has decreased by 4.39% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

  • EVP & General Counsel Rena Hozore Reiss sold 3,609 shares of MAR stock on 03/10/2021 at the average price of $149.09. The price of the stock has decreased by 0.17% since.
  • EVP & Global Chief HR Officer David A Rodriguez sold 7,264 shares of MAR stock on 03/08/2021 at the average price of $150.94. The price of the stock has decreased by 1.4% since.
  • Group Pres., US and Canada William P Brown sold 5,593 shares of MAR stock on 02/25/2021 at the average price of $154.06. The price of the stock has decreased by 3.39% since.
  • President Stephanie Linnartz sold 10,000 shares of MAR stock on 02/25/2021 at the average price of $156.63. The price of the stock has decreased by 4.98% since.
  • EVP & Global Chief HR Officer David A Rodriguez sold 10,000 shares of MAR stock on 02/24/2021 at the average price of $157.16. The price of the stock has decreased by 5.3% since.

For the complete insider trading history of MAR, click here

.

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by insider

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
wigbertHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)