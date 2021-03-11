Fulgent Is Confident It Has Products to Take Up Slack as Covid Wanes

Thanks to a blowout fourth quarter, a Los Angeles-area diagnostic and genetics company saw its shares soar to an all-time high. Fulgent Genetics Inc.(NASDAQ:FLGT) hit nearly $190 during the first week of February, but has since eased to just more than $100, perhaps over concerns about what the company has behind its booming Covid-19 testing business. Still, longer-term shareholders have to be pleased. The stock is 11 times higher than a year ago.

CEO Ming Hsieh sought to allay any worries about the company's prospects post-Covid as the vaccine rollout continues and society returns to some semblance of normalcy. He pointed to the work the company has done to expand its capacity and commercial capabilities, as well as growing its direct-to-consumer business, Picture Genetics.

"We have also begun utilizing our Next Generation Sequencing-based Covid testing capabilities to aid in the identification and screening of potential new strains and mutations of the virus," Hsieh said.

Oppenheimer analyst Kevin DeGeeter seems to like what he is hearing. Genome Web reported that in late January, DeGeeter raised the stock's price target to $130 from $75, and said Fulgent is one of the companies with the best-run Covid-19 testing labs, positioning it to "steadily gain market share." And this was before the company reported its outstanding fourth-quarter and year-end results.

During the last three months of the year, Fulgent had revenue of $295 million and earnings of $6.20 per share. A year earlier, the company's sales were only $8.4 million and earnings per share was a miniscule 4 cents. Moreover, Fulgent has enjoyed double-digit sales growth for the past eight quarters.

This year ought to be a good one, too. The company's guidance calls for 90% growth in revenue as it continues to ride the Covid testing wave. As a result, analysts think Fulgent can earn $12.39 per share, a 36% increase over 2020, according to an article in MarketBeat.

The big issue facing the company is what happens when Covid is close to being tamed. In fact, Wall Street sees the company's earnings declining more than 60% to $4.83 per share in 2022.

Fulgent plans to fill the Covid void with offerings that include Parkinson's, Alzheimer's and dementia panels, chromosome testing and cardiovascular, cancer and epilepsy panels.

The volume of non-Covid tests the company has in its back pocket was enough for Piper Sandler to increase its target price to $140 from $135 and rate the stock as overweight.

Fulgent has a market cap of just under $3 billion and sells at a very reasonable price-earnings ratio of about 11.5.

Disclosure: The author has no position in Fulgent.

