Lear Corp (LEA) President and CEO Raymond E Scott Sold $1.9 million of Shares

President and CEO of Lear Corp (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Raymond E Scott (insider trades) sold 10,000 shares of LEA on 03/10/2021 at an average price of $185.22 a share. The total sale was $1.9 million.

Lear Corp designs, develops, and manufactures automotive seating and electrical systems and components. Its products include frames and mechanisms, covers, foam, and headrests as well as wiring harnesses, terminals and connectors and others. Lear Corp has a market cap of $11.18 billion; its shares were traded at around $185.980000 with a P/E ratio of 71.81 and P/S ratio of 0.65. The dividend yield of Lear Corp stocks is 0.69%. Lear Corp had an annual average EBITDA growth of 14.20% over the past 10 years.

CEO Recent Trades:

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

EVP & President, Seating Frank C Orsini sold 11,500 shares of LEA stock on 03/09/2021 at the average price of $180.29. The price of the stock has increased by 3.16% since.

