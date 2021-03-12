>
Julie Young
US Stocks End Higher Thursday on Stimulus Euphoria

Nasdaq gains 2.52%

March 12, 2021 | About: PFE +0% POTX +0% TLRY +0% MRNA +0% BA +0%

The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed at 32,485.59 on Thursday with a gain of 188.57 points or 0.58%. The S&P 500 closed at 3,939.34 for a gain of 40.53 points or 1.04%. The Nasdaq Composite closed at 13,398.67 for a gain of 329.84 points or 2.52%. The VIX Volatility Index was lower at 21.91 for a loss of 0.65 points or -2.88%.

Thursday's Market Movers

U.S. stocks ended higher Thursday with stimulus euphoria following the latest Covid-19 bill passing in the House yesterday. President Biden is expected to sign the bill Friday, marking the final step.

In other news:

  • The European Central Bank said it would increase purchases of Eurozone debt to help contain yields. The European Central bank announced they would keep their central bank interest rate unchanged at -0.5%.
  • Freddie Mac released its weekly mortgage market survey. The 30-year fixed-rate mortgage averaged 3.05%, up from 3.02%. The 15-year fixed-rate mortgage averaged 2.38%, up from 2.34%.
  • 712,000 Americans filed for jobless claims, down from 754,000 in the previous week. Continuing jobless claims were 4.144 million, down from 4.337 million.
  • The Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey showed 6.917 million job openings in January, up from 6.752 million.
  • The Treasury held auctions for 4-week bills at a rate of 0.030%, 8-week bills at a rate of 0.035%, and 30-year bonds at a rate of 2.295%.

Across the board:

Small-Cap Stocks

In small-caps, the Russell 2000 closed at 2,338.54 for a gain of 52.86 points or 2.31%. The S&P 600 closed at 1,385.65 for a gain of 18.66 points or 1.37%. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Growth Index closed at 15,327.59 for a gain of 460.79 points or 3.10%. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Value Index closed at 11,303.31 for a gain of 102.74 points or 0.92%.

Other Notable Indexes

Other notable index closes included the S&P 400 Mid-Cap Index at 2,621.12 for a gain of 38.13 points or 1.48%; the S&P 100 at 1,789.05 for a gain of 19.25 points or 1.09%; the Nasdaq 100 at 13,052.90 for a gain of 300.83 points or 2.36%; the Russell 3000 at 2,380.74 for a gain of 30.27 points or 1.29%; the Russell 1000 at 2,227.30 for a gain of 26.61 points or 1.21%; the Wilshire 5000 at 41,556.02 for a gain of 516.07 points or 1.26%; and the Dow Jones US Select Dividend Index at 805.37 for a loss of 1.63 points or -0.20%.

About the author:

Julie Young
Julie Young is a financial writer with comprehensive experience in the financial services industry. She writes about investments, investment products, financial market news and economic trends. Julie has a Master of Science in finance from Boston College and a Bachelor of Science in finance from the University of Arkansas.

