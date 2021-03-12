Simpson Manufacturing Co Inc (SSD) President & CEO Karen Winifred Colonias Sold $1.1 million of Shares

President & CEO of Simpson Manufacturing Co Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Karen Winifred Colonias (insider trades) sold 10,000 shares of SSD on 03/10/2021 at an average price of $108 a share. The total sale was $1.1 million.

Simpson Manufacturing Co Inc through its subsidiary designs, engineers and manufactures wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners and pre-fabricated shearwalls and concrete construction products. Simpson Manufacturing Co Inc has a market cap of $4.6 billion; its shares were traded at around $106.160000 with a P/E ratio of 24.86 and P/S ratio of 3.67. The dividend yield of Simpson Manufacturing Co Inc stocks is 0.86%. Simpson Manufacturing Co Inc had an annual average EBITDA growth of 12.80% over the past 10 years. GuruFocus rated Simpson Manufacturing Co Inc the business predictability rank of 4-star.

CEO Recent Trades:

CFO Recent Trades:

CFO Brian J Magstadt sold 7,000 shares of SSD stock on 03/01/2021 at the average price of $99.88. The price of the stock has increased by 6.29% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

COO Michael Olosky bought 500 shares of SSD stock on 03/01/2021 at the average price of $99.7. The price of the stock has increased by 6.48% since.

President, Simpson Strong-Tie Roger Dankel sold 2,700 shares of SSD stock on 03/09/2021 at the average price of $104.7. The price of the stock has increased by 1.39% since.

Director Michael A Bless sold 3,250 shares of SSD stock on 02/12/2021 at the average price of $94.15. The price of the stock has increased by 12.76% since.

