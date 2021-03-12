Invitation Homes Inc (INVH) EVP&COO Charles D. Young Sold $1.6 million of Shares

EVP&COO of Invitation Homes Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Charles D. Young (insider trades) sold 55,439 shares of INVH on 03/10/2021 at an average price of $29.24 a share. The total sale was $1.6 million.

Invitation Homes Inc is an owner and operator of single-family homes for lease in the United States. It buys and sells vacant, leased or occupied homes. Invitation Homes Inc has a market cap of $16.85 billion; its shares were traded at around $29.710000 with a P/E ratio of 84.88 and P/S ratio of 9.05. The dividend yield of Invitation Homes Inc stocks is 2.10%. Invitation Homes Inc had an annual average EBITDA growth of 10.50% over the past 5 years.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

EVP&COO Charles D. Young sold 55,439 shares of INVH stock on 03/10/2021 at the average price of $29.24. The price of the stock has increased by 1.61% since.

For the complete insider trading history of INVH, click here