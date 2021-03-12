Docusign Inc (DOCU) COO Scott V. Olrich Sold $1.2 million of Shares

COO of Docusign Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Scott V. Olrich (insider trades) sold 5,800 shares of DOCU on 03/10/2021 at an average price of $214.19 a share. The total sale was $1.2 million.

Docusign Inc has a market cap of $43.07 billion; its shares were traded at around $225.220000 with and P/S ratio of 31.93.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

Chief Revenue Officer Loren Alhadeff sold 5,000 shares of DOCU stock on 02/12/2021 at the average price of $258.85. The price of the stock has decreased by 12.99% since.

