Box Inc (BOX) CFO Dylan C Smith Sold $634,800 of Shares

CFO of Box Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Dylan C Smith (insider trades) sold 30,000 shares of BOX on 03/10/2021 at an average price of $21.16 a share. The total sale was $634,800.

Box Inc provides cloud content management platform that enables organizations to securely manage cloud content while allowing easy, secure access and sharing of content from anywhere, on any device. Box Inc has a market cap of $3.58 billion; its shares were traded at around $22.400000 with and P/S ratio of 4.53.

CFO Recent Trades:

