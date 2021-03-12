Whirlpool Corp (WHR) EVP AND PRESIDENT, ASIA Shengpo Wu Sold $2.6 million of Shares

EVP AND PRESIDENT, ASIA of Whirlpool Corp (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Shengpo Wu (insider trades) sold 12,832 shares of WHR on 03/10/2021 at an average price of $205 a share. The total sale was $2.6 million.

Whirlpool Corp manufactures home appliances such as washing machine, refrigerators and freezers, and other domestic appliances under Whirlpool, KitchenAid, Maytag, Consul, Brastemp, Amana, Bauknecht, Jenn-Air, Indesit and other major brand names. Whirlpool Corp has a market cap of $12.91 billion; its shares were traded at around $205.600000 with a P/E ratio of 12.09 and P/S ratio of 0.67. The dividend yield of Whirlpool Corp stocks is 2.37%. Whirlpool Corp had an annual average EBITDA growth of 4.90% over the past 10 years. GuruFocus rated Whirlpool Corp the business predictability rank of 3-star.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

