Microstrategy Inc (MSTR) SEVP & General Counsel Wei-ming Shao Sold $7 million of Shares

MicroStrategy Inc is a provider of enterprise-ready analytics, mobile, and security software platforms. The Company provides system-of-record reporting and interactive visualization capabilities offered on any device or in the cloud. Microstrategy Inc has a market cap of $7.71 billion; its shares were traded at around $803.750000 with and P/S ratio of 16.18.

CFO Recent Trades:

President & CFO Phong Le sold 10,000 shares of MSTR stock on 03/02/2021 at the average price of $802.46. The price of the stock has increased by 0.16% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

Director Stephen X Graham sold 3,750 shares of MSTR stock on 03/10/2021 at the average price of $726. The price of the stock has increased by 10.71% since.

SEVP & General Counsel Wei-ming Shao sold 10,000 shares of MSTR stock on 03/09/2021 at the average price of $704.93. The price of the stock has increased by 14.02% since.

SEVP & CTO Timothy Edwin Lang sold 10,000 shares of MSTR stock on 03/05/2021 at the average price of $614. The price of the stock has increased by 30.9% since.

Director Stephen X Graham sold 3,000 shares of MSTR stock on 03/04/2021 at the average price of $712.98. The price of the stock has increased by 12.73% since.

Director Carl J Rickertsen sold 40,000 shares of MSTR stock on 03/02/2021 at the average price of $798.22. The price of the stock has increased by 0.69% since.

