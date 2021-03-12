>
  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
insider
insider
Articles 

Microstrategy Inc (MSTR) SEVP & General Counsel Wei-ming Shao Sold $7 million of Shares

March 12, 2021 | About: MSTR +6.24%

SEVP & General Counsel of Microstrategy Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Wei-ming Shao (insider trades) sold 10,000 shares of MSTR on 03/09/2021 at an average price of $704.93 a share. The total sale was $7 million.

MicroStrategy Inc is a provider of enterprise-ready analytics, mobile, and security software platforms. The Company provides system-of-record reporting and interactive visualization capabilities offered on any device or in the cloud. Microstrategy Inc has a market cap of $7.71 billion; its shares were traded at around $803.750000 with and P/S ratio of 16.18.

CFO Recent Trades:

  • President & CFO Phong Le sold 10,000 shares of MSTR stock on 03/02/2021 at the average price of $802.46. The price of the stock has increased by 0.16% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

  • Director Stephen X Graham sold 3,750 shares of MSTR stock on 03/10/2021 at the average price of $726. The price of the stock has increased by 10.71% since.
  • SEVP & General Counsel Wei-ming Shao sold 10,000 shares of MSTR stock on 03/09/2021 at the average price of $704.93. The price of the stock has increased by 14.02% since.
  • SEVP & CTO Timothy Edwin Lang sold 10,000 shares of MSTR stock on 03/05/2021 at the average price of $614. The price of the stock has increased by 30.9% since.
  • Director Stephen X Graham sold 3,000 shares of MSTR stock on 03/04/2021 at the average price of $712.98. The price of the stock has increased by 12.73% since.
  • Director Carl J Rickertsen sold 40,000 shares of MSTR stock on 03/02/2021 at the average price of $798.22. The price of the stock has increased by 0.69% since.

For the complete insider trading history of MSTR, click here

.

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by insider

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
wigbertHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)