Hovnanian Enterprises Inc (HOV) Chairman of Bd., Pres. & CEO Ara K Hovnanian Sold $889,900 of Shares

Chairman of Bd., Pres. & CEO of Hovnanian Enterprises Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Ara K Hovnanian (insider trades) sold 10,000 shares of HOV on 03/09/2021 at an average price of $88.99 a share. The total sale was $889,900.

Hovnanian Enterprises Inc is an American construction company. It designs, constructs, markets and sells single-family detached homes, attached townhomes and condominiums, urban infill and active lifestyle homes in planned residential developments. Hovnanian Enterprises Inc has a market cap of $634.791 million; its shares were traded at around $103.190000 with a P/E ratio of 9.34 and P/S ratio of 0.28. Hovnanian Enterprises Inc had an annual average EBITDA growth of 7.10% over the past 5 years.

CEO Recent Trades:

The price of the stock has increased by 15.96% since.

