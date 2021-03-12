>
Hovnanian Enterprises Inc (HOV) Chairman of Bd., Pres. & CEO Ara K Hovnanian Sold $889,900 of Shares

March 12, 2021 | About: HOV +1.44%

Chairman of Bd., Pres. & CEO of Hovnanian Enterprises Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Ara K Hovnanian (insider trades) sold 10,000 shares of HOV on 03/09/2021 at an average price of $88.99 a share. The total sale was $889,900.

Hovnanian Enterprises Inc is an American construction company. It designs, constructs, markets and sells single-family detached homes, attached townhomes and condominiums, urban infill and active lifestyle homes in planned residential developments. Hovnanian Enterprises Inc has a market cap of $634.791 million; its shares were traded at around $103.190000 with a P/E ratio of 9.34 and P/S ratio of 0.28. Hovnanian Enterprises Inc had an annual average EBITDA growth of 7.10% over the past 5 years.

CEO Recent Trades:

  • Chairman of Bd., Pres. & CEO, 10% Owner Ara K Hovnanian sold 10,000 shares of HOV stock on 03/09/2021 at the average price of $88.99. The price of the stock has increased by 15.96% since.

For the complete insider trading history of HOV, click here

.

