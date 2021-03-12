American Homes 4 Rent (AMH) CFO Christopher Lau Sold $721,325 of Shares

CFO of American Homes 4 Rent (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Christopher Lau (insider trades) sold 23,650 shares of AMH on 03/10/2021 at an average price of $30.5 a share. The total sale was $721,325.

American Homes 4 Rent is an internally managed real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on acquiring, renovating, leasing and operating single-family homes as rental properties. American Homes 4 Rent has a market cap of $9.9 billion; its shares were traded at around $31.270000 with a P/E ratio of 111.69 and P/S ratio of 8.11. The dividend yield of American Homes 4 Rent stocks is 0.65%. American Homes 4 Rent had an annual average EBITDA growth of 6.60% over the past 5 years.

CFO Recent Trades:

CFO Christopher Lau sold 23,650 shares of AMH stock on 03/10/2021 at the average price of $30.5. The price of the stock has increased by 2.52% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

10% Owner B Wayne Et Al Hughes bought 16,100 shares of AMH stock on 03/02/2021 at the average price of $30.61. The price of the stock has increased by 2.16% since.

