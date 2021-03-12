Wize Pharma Inc (WIZP) CEO Noam Danenberg Bought $350,000 of Shares

CEO of Wize Pharma Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Noam Danenberg (insider trades) bought 2,916,667 shares of WIZP on 03/09/2021 at an average price of $0.12 a share. The total cost of this purchase was $350,000.

Wize Pharma Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in developing therapeutic products for the treatment of ophthalmic disorders. Wize Pharma Inc has a market cap of $28.095 million; its shares were traded at around $0.850000 . Wize Pharma Inc had an annual average EBITDA growth of 4.80% over the past 10 years.

CEO Recent Trades:

CEO Noam Danenberg bought 2,916,667 shares of WIZP stock on 03/09/2021 at the average price of $0.12.

CFO Recent Trades:

CFO and Secretary Or Eisenberg bought 833,333 shares of WIZP stock on 03/09/2021 at the average price of $0.12.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

10% Owner Jonathan Brian Rubini bought 10,416,667 shares of WIZP stock on 03/09/2021 at the average price of $0.12.

10% Owner Gold Assets Ltd Rimon bought 10,833,333 shares of WIZP stock on 03/09/2021 at the average price of $0.12.

