Wize Pharma Inc (WIZP) CEO Noam Danenberg Bought $350,000 of Shares

CEO of Wize Pharma Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Noam Danenberg (insider trades) bought 2,916,667 shares of WIZP on 03/09/2021 at an average price of $0.12 a share. The total cost of this purchase was $350,000.
Wize Pharma Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in developing therapeutic products for the treatment of ophthalmic disorders. Wize Pharma Inc has a market cap of $28.095 million; its shares were traded at around $0.850000 . Wize Pharma Inc had an annual average EBITDA growth of 4.80% over the past 10 years.
CEO Recent Trades:
- CEO Noam Danenberg bought 2,916,667 shares of WIZP stock on 03/09/2021 at the average price of $0.12.
CFO Recent Trades:
- CFO and Secretary Or Eisenberg bought 833,333 shares of WIZP stock on 03/09/2021 at the average price of $0.12.
Directors and Officers Recent Trades:
- 10% Owner Jonathan Brian Rubini bought 10,416,667 shares of WIZP stock on 03/09/2021 at the average price of $0.12.
- 10% Owner Gold Assets Ltd Rimon bought 10,833,333 shares of WIZP stock on 03/09/2021 at the average price of $0.12.
