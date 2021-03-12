First Interstate Bancsystem Inc (FIBK) President & CEO Kevin P Riley Bought $69,398 of Shares

President & CEO of First Interstate Bancsystem Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Kevin P Riley (insider trades) bought 1,400 shares of FIBK on 03/11/2021 at an average price of $49.57 a share. The total cost of this purchase was $69,398.

First Interstate BancSystem Inc is a financial and bank holding company. It delivers a range of banking products and services to individuals, businesses, municipalities and other entities. First Interstate Bancsystem Inc has a market cap of $3.09 billion; its shares were traded at around $49.810000 with a P/E ratio of 19.61 and P/S ratio of 4.81. The dividend yield of First Interstate Bancsystem Inc stocks is 2.95%.

CEO Recent Trades:

President & CEO Kevin P Riley bought 1,400 shares of FIBK stock on 03/11/2021 at the average price of $49.57. The price of the stock has increased by 0.48% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

Director James R. Scott Jr sold 1,949 shares of FIBK stock on 03/08/2021 at the average price of $49.53. The price of the stock has increased by 0.57% since.

Director James R. Scott Jr sold 12,081 shares of FIBK stock on 03/05/2021 at the average price of $47.81. The price of the stock has increased by 4.18% since.

Director Ross E. Leckie sold 1,000 shares of FIBK stock on 03/03/2021 at the average price of $47.94. The price of the stock has increased by 3.9% since.

Director James R. Scott Jr sold 14,029 shares of FIBK stock on 03/03/2021 at the average price of $47.95. The price of the stock has increased by 3.88% since.

Director James R. Scott Jr sold 14,029 shares of FIBK stock on 03/01/2021 at the average price of $47. The price of the stock has increased by 5.98% since.

