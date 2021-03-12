Dynatrace Inc (DT) CFO and Treasurer Kevin C Burns Sold $3.5 million of Shares

CFO and Treasurer of Dynatrace Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Kevin C Burns (insider trades) sold 67,812 shares of DT on 03/10/2021 at an average price of $51.6 a share. The total sale was $3.5 million.

Dynatrace Inc has a market cap of $15.29 billion; its shares were traded at around $54.110000 with a P/E ratio of 163.95 and P/S ratio of 23.36.

CEO Recent Trades:

CEO Siclen John Van sold 120,603 shares of DT stock on 02/16/2021 at the average price of $52.92. The price of the stock has increased by 2.25% since.

CFO Recent Trades:

CFO and Treasurer Kevin C Burns sold 67,812 shares of DT stock on 03/10/2021 at the average price of $51.6. The price of the stock has increased by 4.86% since.

CFO and Treasurer Kevin C Burns sold 2,750 shares of DT stock on 02/17/2021 at the average price of $52.55. The price of the stock has increased by 2.97% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

Director James K. Lines sold 10,000 shares of DT stock on 03/11/2021 at the average price of $53.48. The price of the stock has increased by 1.18% since.

SVP, Global Sales Stephen J. Pace sold 99,787 shares of DT stock on 03/09/2021 at the average price of $50.29. The price of the stock has increased by 7.6% since.

Director Paul Andrew Zuber sold 7,712 shares of DT stock on 02/18/2021 at the average price of $51.87. The price of the stock has increased by 4.32% since.

SVP, Chief Technology Officer Bernd Greifeneder sold 1,244 shares of DT stock on 02/16/2021 at the average price of $53.53. The price of the stock has increased by 1.08% since.

SVP, Global Sales Stephen J. Pace sold 743 shares of DT stock on 02/16/2021 at the average price of $53.53. The price of the stock has increased by 1.08% since.

