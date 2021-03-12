Mammoth Energy Services Inc (TUSK) CEO Arty Straehla Sold $795,607 of Shares

CEO of Mammoth Energy Services Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Arty Straehla (insider trades) sold 148,990 shares of TUSK on 03/10/2021 at an average price of $5.34 a share. The total sale was $795,607.
Mammoth Energy Services Inc is an integrated, growth-oriented oilfield service company serving companies engaged in the exploration and development of North American onshore unconventional oil and natural gas reserves. Mammoth Energy Services Inc has a market cap of $238.458 million; its shares were traded at around $5.210000 with and P/S ratio of 0.75.
CEO Recent Trades:
- CEO Arty Straehla sold 148,990 shares of TUSK stock on 03/10/2021 at the average price of $5.34. The price of the stock has decreased by 2.43% since.
CFO Recent Trades:
- CFO and Secretary Mark E. Layton sold 55,789 shares of TUSK stock on 03/11/2021 at the average price of $5.22. The price of the stock has decreased by 0.19% since.
