Mammoth Energy Services Inc (TUSK) CEO Arty Straehla Sold $795,607 of Shares

March 12, 2021 | About: TUSK -4.58%

CEO of Mammoth Energy Services Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Arty Straehla (insider trades) sold 148,990 shares of TUSK on 03/10/2021 at an average price of $5.34 a share. The total sale was $795,607.

Mammoth Energy Services Inc is an integrated, growth-oriented oilfield service company serving companies engaged in the exploration and development of North American onshore unconventional oil and natural gas reserves. Mammoth Energy Services Inc has a market cap of $238.458 million; its shares were traded at around $5.210000 with and P/S ratio of 0.75.

CEO Recent Trades:

  • CEO Arty Straehla sold 148,990 shares of TUSK stock on 03/10/2021 at the average price of $5.34. The price of the stock has decreased by 2.43% since.

CFO Recent Trades:

  • CFO and Secretary Mark E. Layton sold 55,789 shares of TUSK stock on 03/11/2021 at the average price of $5.22. The price of the stock has decreased by 0.19% since.

For the complete insider trading history of TUSK, click here

.

