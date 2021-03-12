Easterly Government Properties Inc (DEA) President & CEO William C. Trimble Sold $853,200 of Shares

President & CEO of Easterly Government Properties Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) William C. Trimble (insider trades) sold 40,000 shares of DEA on 03/09/2021 at an average price of $21.33 a share. The total sale was $853,200.

Easterly Government Properties Inc is a real estate investment trust. The company is engaged in the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to U.S. Government agencies. Easterly Government Properties Inc has a market cap of $1.76 billion; its shares were traded at around $21.460000 with a P/E ratio of 143.06 and P/S ratio of 6.91. The dividend yield of Easterly Government Properties Inc stocks is 4.84%. Easterly Government Properties Inc had an annual average EBITDA growth of 2.90% over the past 5 years.

CEO Recent Trades:

President & CEO William C. Trimble sold 40,000 shares of DEA stock on 03/09/2021 at the average price of $21.33. The price of the stock has increased by 0.61% since.

For the complete insider trading history of DEA, click here