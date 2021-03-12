United Airlines Holdings Inc (UAL) EVP and CFO Gerald Laderman Sold $540,000 of Shares

EVP and CFO of United Airlines Holdings Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Gerald Laderman (insider trades) sold 10,000 shares of UAL on 03/09/2021 at an average price of $54 a share. The total sale was $540,000.
United Continental Holdings Inc is a holding company. It transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional operations. United Airlines Holdings Inc has a market cap of $17.22 billion; its shares were traded at around $54.060000 with and P/S ratio of 0.92.
CFO Recent Trades:
- EVP and CFO Gerald Laderman sold 10,000 shares of UAL stock on 03/09/2021 at the average price of $54. The price of the stock has increased by 0.11% since.
- Warning! GuruFocus has detected 9 Warning Signs with UAL. Click here to check it out.
- UAL 30-Year Financial Data
- The intrinsic value of UAL
- Peter Lynch Chart of UAL
For the complete insider trading history of UAL, click here.