>
Rent-a-center Inc (RCII) CFO Maureen B Short Sold $891,590 of Shares

March 12, 2021 | About: RCII +1.39%

CFO of Rent-a-center Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Maureen B Short (insider trades) sold 14,922 shares of RCII on 03/09/2021 at an average price of $59.75 a share. The total sale was $891,590.

Rent-A-Center Inc is prevalent in the rental business in North America. It offers durable products, such as consumer electronics, appliances, computers and smartphones. Rent-a-center Inc has a market cap of $3.37 billion; its shares were traded at around $61.970000 with a P/E ratio of 16.61 and P/S ratio of 1.23. The dividend yield of Rent-a-center Inc stocks is 1.89%.

CFO Recent Trades:

  • CFO Maureen B Short sold 14,922 shares of RCII stock on 03/09/2021 at the average price of $59.75. The price of the stock has increased by 3.72% since.
  • CFO Maureen B Short sold 4,450 shares of RCII stock on 02/26/2021 at the average price of $56.83. The price of the stock has increased by 9.04% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

  • EVP, Chief Marketing Officer Ann L Davids sold 12,000 shares of RCII stock on 02/26/2021 at the average price of $56.25. The price of the stock has increased by 10.17% since.
  • EVP, Rent-A-Center Business Anthony J Blasquez sold 19,972 shares of RCII stock on 02/26/2021 at the average price of $54.07. The price of the stock has increased by 14.61% since.
  • EVP, Chief Development Officer Catherine M Skula sold 15,000 shares of RCII stock on 02/26/2021 at the average price of $58. The price of the stock has increased by 6.84% since.

