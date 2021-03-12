Liberty Oilfield Services Inc (LBRT) Chairman of the Board & CEO Christopher A Wright Sold $819,130 of Shares

Chairman of the Board & CEO of Liberty Oilfield Services Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Christopher A Wright (insider trades) sold 57,930 shares of LBRT on 03/11/2021 at an average price of $14.14 a share. The total sale was $819,130.

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc is a provider of hydraulic fracturing services to onshore oil and natural gas E&P companies in North America. Liberty Oilfield Services Inc has a market cap of $2.32 billion; its shares were traded at around $12.900000 with and P/S ratio of 1.32. The dividend yield of Liberty Oilfield Services Inc stocks is 0.38%.

CEO Recent Trades:

Chairman of the Board & CEO Christopher A Wright sold 57,930 shares of LBRT stock on 03/11/2021 at the average price of $14.14. The price of the stock has decreased by 8.77% since.

Chairman of the Board & CEO Christopher A Wright sold 28,570 shares of LBRT stock on 03/08/2021 at the average price of $13.82. The price of the stock has decreased by 6.66% since.

Chairman of the Board & CEO Christopher A Wright sold 877 shares of LBRT stock on 03/01/2021 at the average price of $12.33. The price of the stock has increased by 4.62% since.

Chairman of the Board & CEO Christopher A Wright sold 9,123 shares of LBRT stock on 02/25/2021 at the average price of $12.06. The price of the stock has increased by 6.97% since.

Chairman of the Board & CEO Christopher A Wright sold 1,900 shares of LBRT stock on 02/18/2021 at the average price of $10.35. The price of the stock has increased by 24.64% since.

CFO Recent Trades:

CFO Michael Stock sold 43,000 shares of LBRT stock on 03/01/2021 at the average price of $12.13. The price of the stock has increased by 6.35% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

President Ron Gusek sold 25,000 shares of LBRT stock on 03/05/2021 at the average price of $12.8. The price of the stock has increased by 0.78% since.

Director, 10% Owner Energy Part Riverstone/carlyle sold 1,305,000 shares of LBRT stock on 03/03/2021 at the average price of $11.24. The price of the stock has increased by 14.77% since.

President Ron Gusek sold 25,000 shares of LBRT stock on 03/01/2021 at the average price of $12.39. The price of the stock has increased by 4.12% since.

President Ron Gusek sold 50,000 shares of LBRT stock on 02/23/2021 at the average price of $11.3. The price of the stock has increased by 14.16% since.

Director, 10% Owner Energy Part Riverstone/carlyle sold 8,700,000 shares of LBRT stock on 02/11/2021 at the average price of $11.24. The price of the stock has increased by 14.77% since.

For the complete insider trading history of LBRT, click here