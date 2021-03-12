Aramark (ARMK) EVP, Human Resources Lynn Mckee Sold $4 million of Shares

EVP, Human Resources of Aramark (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Lynn Mckee (insider trades) sold 94,518 shares of ARMK on 03/09/2021 at an average price of $42 a share. The total sale was $4 million.

Aramark is engaged in the restaurant business. Apart from its core focus on providing food services, Aramark engages in providing facilities and uniform services. It caters to education, healthcare and leisure markets. Aramark has a market cap of $10.57 billion; its shares were traded at around $41.630000 with and P/S ratio of 0.93. The dividend yield of Aramark stocks is 1.06%.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

EVP, Human Resources Lynn Mckee sold 94,518 shares of ARMK stock on 03/09/2021 at the average price of $42. The price of the stock has decreased by 0.88% since.

For the complete insider trading history of ARMK, click here