Exp World Holdings Inc (EXPI) CEO and Chairman of the Board Glenn Darrel Sanford Sold $932,800 of Shares

CEO and Chairman of the Board of Exp World Holdings Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Glenn Darrel Sanford (insider trades) sold 20,000 shares of EXPI on 03/09/2021 at an average price of $46.64 a share. The total sale was $932,800.

eXp World Holdings Inc, with its subsidiaries is engaged in cloud-based real estate brokerage operating in 35 states. It provides agents, teams of agents and brokerage-owners with the systems, support, professional development and infrastructure. Exp World Holdings Inc has a market cap of $7.03 billion; its shares were traded at around $50.450000 with a P/E ratio of 303.91 and P/S ratio of 4.96.

CEO Recent Trades:

CEO and Chairman of the Board, 10% Owner Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 20,000 shares of EXPI stock on 03/02/2021 at the average price of $65.54. The price of the stock has decreased by 23.02% since.

CEO and Chairman of the Board, 10% Owner Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 20,000 shares of EXPI stock on 02/23/2021 at the average price of $63.17. The price of the stock has decreased by 20.14% since.

CEO and Chairman of the Board, 10% Owner Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 20,000 shares of EXPI stock on 02/16/2021 at the average price of $80.01. The price of the stock has decreased by 36.95% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

Director Randall D Miles sold 30,000 shares of EXPI stock on 03/03/2021 at the average price of $58.1. The price of the stock has decreased by 13.17% since.

10% Owner Penny Sanford sold 40,000 shares of EXPI stock on 02/26/2021 at the average price of $60.12. The price of the stock has decreased by 16.08% since.

Director Randall D Miles sold 30,000 shares of EXPI stock on 02/17/2021 at the average price of $74.06. The price of the stock has decreased by 31.88% since.

