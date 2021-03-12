Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc (SOI) Chairman and CEO William A Zartler Sold $5.1 million of Shares

Chairman and CEO of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) William A Zartler (insider trades) sold 400,000 shares of SOI on 03/10/2021 at an average price of $12.75 a share. The total sale was $5.1 million.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc along with its subsidiaries manufactures and provides patented proppant management systems that unload, store and deliver proppant at oil and natural gas well sites. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc has a market cap of $654.531 million; its shares were traded at around $14.440000 with and P/S ratio of 4.07. The dividend yield of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc stocks is 2.92%.

CEO Recent Trades:

Chairman and CEO, 10% Owner William A Zartler sold 400,000 shares of SOI stock on 03/10/2021 at the average price of $12.75. The price of the stock has increased by 13.25% since.

Chairman and CEO, 10% Owner William A Zartler sold 500,000 shares of SOI stock on 02/25/2021 at the average price of $11. The price of the stock has increased by 31.27% since.

CFO Recent Trades:

President and CFO Kyle S. Ramachandran sold 21,500 shares of SOI stock on 03/03/2021 at the average price of $12.03. The price of the stock has increased by 20.03% since.

President and CFO Kyle S. Ramachandran sold 31,500 shares of SOI stock on 03/03/2021 at the average price of $12.02. The price of the stock has increased by 20.13% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

Chief Accounting Officer Lindsay R. Bourg sold 28,182 shares of SOI stock on 03/11/2021 at the average price of $13.91. The price of the stock has increased by 3.81% since.

10% Owner Energy Capital, Llc Solaris sold 400,000 shares of SOI stock on 03/10/2021 at the average price of $12.75. The price of the stock has increased by 13.25% since.

10% Owner Energy Partners X, L. Yorktown sold 400,000 shares of SOI stock on 03/10/2021 at the average price of $12.75. The price of the stock has increased by 13.25% since.

Director W Howard Jr Keenan sold 900,000 shares of SOI stock on 03/10/2021 at the average price of $11.78. The price of the stock has increased by 22.58% since.

Chief Administrative Officer Cynthia M. Durrett sold 28,768 shares of SOI stock on 03/05/2021 at the average price of $12.29. The price of the stock has increased by 17.49% since.

For the complete insider trading history of SOI, click here