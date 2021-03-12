Evertec Inc (EVTC) General Counsel & EVP Luis A Rodriguez-gonzalez Sold $854,634 of Shares

General Counsel & EVP of Evertec Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Luis A Rodriguez-gonzalez (insider trades) sold 23,389 shares of EVTC on 03/09/2021 at an average price of $36.54 a share. The total sale was $854,634.

Evertec Inc is a transaction processing business in Latin America. Its business segments are Merchant Acquiring, Payment Services - Puerto Rico & Caribbean, Payment Services - Latin America, and Business Solutions. Evertec Inc has a market cap of $2.7 billion; its shares were traded at around $37.420000 with a P/E ratio of 26.34 and P/S ratio of 5.35. The dividend yield of Evertec Inc stocks is 0.53%. Evertec Inc had an annual average EBITDA growth of 8.10% over the past 5 years.

CEO Recent Trades:

President & CEO Morgan M Schuessler sold 161,101 shares of EVTC stock on 03/11/2021 at the average price of $36.59. The price of the stock has increased by 2.27% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

Executive Vice President Paola Perez-surillo sold 6,090 shares of EVTC stock on 03/09/2021 at the average price of $36.57. The price of the stock has increased by 2.32% since.

