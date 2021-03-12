Doordash Inc (DASH) CFO Prabir Adarkar Sold $4 million of Shares

CFO of Doordash Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Prabir Adarkar (insider trades) sold 29,400 shares of DASH on 03/10/2021 at an average price of $135.11 a share. The total sale was $4 million.

Doordash Inc has a market cap of $46.6 billion; its shares were traded at around $144.970000 with and P/S ratio of 35.37.

CFO Recent Trades:

CFO Prabir Adarkar sold 29,400 shares of DASH stock on 03/10/2021 at the average price of $135.11. The price of the stock has increased by 7.3% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

Chief Business & Legal Officer Keith Yandell sold 162,587 shares of DASH stock on 03/09/2021 at the average price of $130. The price of the stock has increased by 11.52% since.

COO Christopher D Payne sold 265,740 shares of DASH stock on 03/09/2021 at the average price of $135.53. The price of the stock has increased by 6.97% since.

Chief Accounting Officer Gordon S Lee sold 20,065 shares of DASH stock on 03/09/2021 at the average price of $130. The price of the stock has increased by 11.52% since.

Director Shona L Brown sold 2,500 shares of DASH stock on 03/09/2021 at the average price of $146.49. The price of the stock has decreased by 1.04% since.

Director Private Ltd Gic sold 2,659,725 shares of DASH stock on 03/09/2021 at the average price of $137.44. The price of the stock has increased by 5.48% since.

