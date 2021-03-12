>
  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
insider
insider
Articles 

Doordash Inc (DASH) CFO Prabir Adarkar Sold $4 million of Shares

March 12, 2021 | About: DASH +6.78%

CFO of Doordash Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Prabir Adarkar (insider trades) sold 29,400 shares of DASH on 03/10/2021 at an average price of $135.11 a share. The total sale was $4 million.

Doordash Inc has a market cap of $46.6 billion; its shares were traded at around $144.970000 with and P/S ratio of 35.37.

CFO Recent Trades:

  • CFO Prabir Adarkar sold 29,400 shares of DASH stock on 03/10/2021 at the average price of $135.11. The price of the stock has increased by 7.3% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

  • Chief Business & Legal Officer Keith Yandell sold 162,587 shares of DASH stock on 03/09/2021 at the average price of $130. The price of the stock has increased by 11.52% since.
  • COO Christopher D Payne sold 265,740 shares of DASH stock on 03/09/2021 at the average price of $135.53. The price of the stock has increased by 6.97% since.
  • Chief Accounting Officer Gordon S Lee sold 20,065 shares of DASH stock on 03/09/2021 at the average price of $130. The price of the stock has increased by 11.52% since.
  • Director Shona L Brown sold 2,500 shares of DASH stock on 03/09/2021 at the average price of $146.49. The price of the stock has decreased by 1.04% since.
  • Director Private Ltd Gic sold 2,659,725 shares of DASH stock on 03/09/2021 at the average price of $137.44. The price of the stock has increased by 5.48% since.

For the complete insider trading history of DASH, click here

.

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by insider

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
wigbertHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)