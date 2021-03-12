Equity Bancshares Inc (EQBK) CEO Brad S Elliott Sold $613,825 of Shares

CEO of Equity Bancshares Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Brad S Elliott (insider trades) sold 21,500 shares of EQBK on 03/11/2021 at an average price of $28.55 a share. The total sale was $613,825.

Equity Bancshares Inc is a full-service community bank. It offers services such as commercial loans, consumer banking, mortgage loans & treasury management services. The bank generates a majority of its revenue from the interest income, fees, & interest. Equity Bancshares Inc has a market cap of $409.769 million; its shares were traded at around $28.360000 with and P/S ratio of 2.80.

CEO Recent Trades:

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

EVP/Chief Information Officer John Blakeney sold 97 shares of EQBK stock on 02/22/2021 at the average price of $24.25. The price of the stock has increased by 16.95% since.

