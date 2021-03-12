3 Large Caps Announce Higher Dividends

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp (NYSE:WPM), Colgate-Palmolive Co (NYSE:CL) and W.P. Carey Inc (NYSE:WPC) announced quarterly dividends on Thursday, March 11.

These large cap stocks appeal to dividend investors as they have been paying dividends already for several years. In addition, the next payments will represent dividend increases.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp (NYSE:WPM)

The Canadian gold and silver streaming company announced that on April 13, it will pay a quarterly cash dividend of 13 cents per common share. The payment will be an 8.3% increase from the previous one. Shareholders must be on the company's books no later than March 26 if they do not want to miss the payment. The ex-dividend date is scheduled for March 25.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp has been paying dividends for about 10 years, increasing them by a CAGR of approximately 19.2% over the last three years.

The company has nearly $195 million in cash on hand and more than $765 million in trailing 12-month operating cash flow as of Dec. 30, 2020 to support the distribution of the quarterly dividend.

GuruFocus has assigned a score of 7 out of 10 to both the financial strength of the company and its profitability.

The share price has risen by 58.3% over the past year up to $38.16 at close on Thursday for a forward dividend yield of 1.36%, a market cap of $17.05 billion and a 52-week range of $18.66 to $57.89.

On Wall Street, the stock has a median recommendation rating of buy with an average price target of $57.66 per share.

Colgate-Palmolive Co (NYSE:CL)

Based in New York, the household and personal products company announced that on May 14, it will pay a 45 cents per common share quarterly cash dividend to shareholders of record as of April 21. The ex-dividend date is scheduled for April 20. The payment will be a 2.3% increase from the previous distribution.

Colgate-Palmolive Co has paid dividends for approximately 33 years and increased them by a CAGR of 3.23% over the last three years.

The company can support the payment of the quarterly dividend with approximately $925 million available in cash on hand and approximately $3.72 billion in trailing 12-month operating cash flow as of Dec. 30, 2020.

GuruFocus has assigned a score of 5 out of 10 to the company's financial strength and of 7 out of 10 to its profitability.

The share price has risen by 8.93% over the past year up to $75.27 at close on Thursday, determining a forward dividend yield of 2.39%, a market cap of $63.87 billion and a 52-week range of $58.49 to $86.41.

On Wall Street, the stock has a median recommendation rating of hold with an average price target of $86.21 per share.

W.P. Carey Inc (NYSE:WPC)

The New York-based net lease real estate investment trust company announced that on April 15, it will pay a quarterly cash dividend of $1.048 per common share to shareholders of record as of March 31. The ex-dividend date is scheduled for March 30. The payment will be a 0.2% increase from the previous distribution.

W.P. Carey Inc has distributed dividends for approximately 23 years and increased them by a CAGR of nearly 1.3% over the past three years.

The company funds the payment of the quarterly dividend with nearly $250 million available in cash on hand and $800 million in trailing 12-month operating cash flow as of Dec. 30, 2020.

GuruFocus has assigned a score of 4 out of 10 to the company's financial strength and of 6 out of 10 to its profitability.

The share price has fallen by 7.93% over the past year to close at $68.02 on Thursday for a forward dividend yield of 6.16%, a market cap of $11.93 billion and a 52-week range of $38.62 to $76.12.

On Wall Street, the stock has a median recommendation rating of overweight with an average target price of $75.38 per share.

Disclosure: I have no positions in any securities mentioned.

