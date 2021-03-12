>
Alberto Abaterusso
A Trio of Stock Picks for the Value Investor

These businesses are poised for growth

March 12, 2021 | About: PFSI +0% HIBB +0% HOLI +0%

In my opinion, selecting U.S.-listed securities that meet the following characteristics represents a solid starting point when looking for potential value opportunities:

  • The shares are trading near or below their historical median valuations.
  • The return on invested capital (ROIC) exceeds the weighted average cost of capital (WACC), which suggests the company is creating value for shareholders.
  • The stock holds optimistic recommendation ratings on Wall Street.

Thus, investors may be interested in the following stocks, as they meet the above criteria.

PennyMac Financial Services Inc

The first company that meets the criteria is PennyMac Financial Services Inc (NYSE:PFSI), a Westlake Village, California-based provider of mortgage banking and investment management services.

The share price ($65.96 as of March 11) is below the Peter Lynch earnings line ($316.80 as of Dec. 28, 2020) and the median historical valuation line ($131.10 as of Dec. 28, 2020), as the chart below exhibits.

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion and a 52-week price range of $13.135 to $70.

PennyMac Financial Services Inc has a ROIC of 8.5%, which is four times the WACC of 2%.

As of March, the stock has a median recommendation rating of buy with an average target price of $85.88 per share on Wall Street.

Hibbett Sports Inc

The second stock that qualifies is Hibbett Sports Inc (NASDAQ:HIBB), a Birmingham, Alabama-based operator of a chain of retailers of athletic footwear and apparel, team sports equipment and related accessories.

The share price ($64.99 as of March 11) is slightly above the Peter Lynch earnings line ($64.80 as of Jan. 28, 2021), but it is below the median historical valuation line ($78.61 as of Jan. 28, 2021), as the chart below shows.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion and a 52-week range of $7.33 to $70.76.

Hibbett Sports Inc has a ROIC of 19.1%, which is almost double the WACC of 11.5%.

On Wall Street, as of March, the stock has a median recommendation rating of overweight and an average target price is $73.33 per share.

Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd

The third stock that matches the criteria is Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ:HOLI), a Chinese provider of automation and control technologies in China, Southeast Asia and the Middle East.

The share price of $14.52 (as of March 11) is trading above the median historical valuation line ($13.93 as of Dec. 28, 2020) but below the Peter Lynch earnings line ($16.65 as of Dec. 28, 2020), as the chart below illustrates.

The stock has a market capitalization of $883.62 million and a 52-week price range of $9.52 to $16.31.

Hollysys Automation has a ROIC of 14%, which is twice the WACC of 7%.

On Wall Street, as of March, the stock has a median recommendation rating of overweight and an average target price of $19.46 per share.

Disclosure: I have no positions in any securities mentioned.

About the author:

Alberto Abaterusso
I am a contributor at GuruFocus. I primarily write about how to pick potential value stocks. Gold, silver and precious metals mining industries is also my cup of tea. My articles have also been widely linked by popular sites, including MarketWatch, Financial Times, 24hGold, Investopedia, Financial.org, CNBS, MSN Money, Zachs, Reuters and others. I hold a Master\\\'s Degree in Business Administration from Università degli Studi di Bari (Italy), Aldo Moro. I am based in The Netherlands.

You can follow me on Twitter at https://twitter.com/AAbaterusso

Comments

