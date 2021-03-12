>
T. Rowe Price Group Inc (TROW) CEO William J Stromberg Sold $1.6 million of Shares

March 12, 2021 | About: TROW -0.46%

CEO of T. Rowe Price Group Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) William J Stromberg (insider trades) sold 9,000 shares of TROW on 03/11/2021 at an average price of $173.78 a share. The total sale was $1.6 million.

T. Rowe Price Group Inc is a financial services holding company. It provides company sponsored U.S. mutual funds, other sponsored pooled investment vehicles, subadvisory services, separate account management, recordkeeping, and related services. T. Rowe Price Group Inc has a market cap of $39.7 billion; its shares were traded at around $174.150000 with a P/E ratio of 17.38 and P/S ratio of 6.48. The dividend yield of T. Rowe Price Group Inc stocks is 2.07%. T. Rowe Price Group Inc had an annual average EBITDA growth of 10.80% over the past 10 years. GuruFocus rated T. Rowe Price Group Inc the business predictability rank of 5-star.

CEO Recent Trades:

  • CEO William J Stromberg sold 9,000 shares of TROW stock on 03/11/2021 at the average price of $173.78. The price of the stock has increased by 0.21% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

  • Vice President Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 23,421 shares of TROW stock on 02/12/2021 at the average price of $163.13. The price of the stock has increased by 6.76% since.

For the complete insider trading history of TROW, click here

.

