DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Buys Abbott Laboratories, Snowflake Inc, TE Connectivity, Sells Alibaba Group Holding, Splunk Inc, Intuitive Surgical Inc

Frankfurt, 2M, based Investment company DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale (Current Portfolio) buys Abbott Laboratories, Snowflake Inc, TE Connectivity, Zoom Video Communications Inc, AbbVie Inc, sells Alibaba Group Holding, Splunk Inc, Intuitive Surgical Inc, Equinix Inc, AT&T Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale. As of 2020Q4, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owns 1322 stocks with a total value of $26.6 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



For the details of DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/dekabank+deutsche+girozentrale/current-portfolio/portfolio

Linde PLC (LIN) - 4,534,953 shares, 4.45% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.51% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 5,133,363 shares, 4.34% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.07% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 6,675,525 shares, 3.40% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.69% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 215,509 shares, 2.71% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.86% Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 391,814 shares, 2.60% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.79%

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale initiated holding in SPX Corp. The purchase prices were between $42.39 and $55.57, with an estimated average price of $50.24. The stock is now traded at around $60.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 295,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale initiated holding in Jumia Technologies AG. The purchase prices were between $7.92 and $47.67, with an estimated average price of $24.67. The stock is now traded at around $47.862700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 352,100 shares as of 2020-12-31.

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale initiated holding in Bentley Systems Inc. The purchase prices were between $29.92 and $40.51, with an estimated average price of $35.53. The stock is now traded at around $45.935000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 360,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale initiated holding in XPeng Inc. The purchase prices were between $18.19 and $72.17, with an estimated average price of $37.02. The stock is now traded at around $34.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 132,001 shares as of 2020-12-31.

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale initiated holding in ChargePoint Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $13.23 and $46.1, with an estimated average price of $25.28. The stock is now traded at around $27.400500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 165,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale initiated holding in Array Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $34.09 and $47.43, with an estimated average price of $40.32. The stock is now traded at around $34.705000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 161,600 shares as of 2020-12-31.

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale added to a holding in Abbott Laboratories by 56.73%. The purchase prices were between $105 and $114.42, with an estimated average price of $108.7. The stock is now traded at around $116.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 2,949,172 shares as of 2020-12-31.

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale added to a holding in Snowflake Inc by 5567.79%. The purchase prices were between $227.1 and $390, with an estimated average price of $285.2. The stock is now traded at around $232.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 277,835 shares as of 2020-12-31.

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale added to a holding in TE Connectivity Ltd by 669.52%. The purchase prices were between $96.05 and $121.07, with an estimated average price of $110.4. The stock is now traded at around $131.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 652,979 shares as of 2020-12-31.

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale added to a holding in Zoom Video Communications Inc by 776.70%. The purchase prices were between $337.32 and $568.34, with an estimated average price of $445.24. The stock is now traded at around $346.561400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 186,938 shares as of 2020-12-31.

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale added to a holding in AbbVie Inc by 24.90%. The purchase prices were between $80.49 and $108.67, with an estimated average price of $96.24. The stock is now traded at around $107.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 2,271,712 shares as of 2020-12-31.

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale added to a holding in Campbell Soup Co by 297.96%. The purchase prices were between $46.12 and $50.25, with an estimated average price of $48.32. The stock is now traded at around $47.765000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 1,154,190 shares as of 2020-12-31.

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale sold out a holding in Immunomedics Inc. The sale prices were between $85.08 and $87.86, with an estimated average price of $86.65.

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale sold out a holding in First Solar Inc. The sale prices were between $67.24 and $105.16, with an estimated average price of $86.99.

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale sold out a holding in Bloom Energy Corp. The sale prices were between $12.64 and $30.59, with an estimated average price of $21.41.

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale sold out a holding in Bruker Corp. The sale prices were between $38.78 and $55.48, with an estimated average price of $48.09.

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale sold out a holding in Q2 Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $89.65 and $128.99, with an estimated average price of $107.92.

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale sold out a holding in LiveRamp Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $53.18 and $76.54, with an estimated average price of $63.93.

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale reduced to a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd by 23.47%. The sale prices were between $222 and $317.14, with an estimated average price of $277.43. The stock is now traded at around $231.529000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.28%. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale still held 716,708 shares as of 2020-12-31.

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale reduced to a holding in Splunk Inc by 89.28%. The sale prices were between $153.49 and $219.46, with an estimated average price of $191.23. The stock is now traded at around $135.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.25%. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale still held 35,782 shares as of 2020-12-31.

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale reduced to a holding in Intuitive Surgical Inc by 53.16%. The sale prices were between $667.08 and $818.1, with an estimated average price of $745.45. The stock is now traded at around $731.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.2%. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale still held 56,425 shares as of 2020-12-31.

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale reduced to a holding in Equinix Inc by 55.1%. The sale prices were between $678.4 and $835, with an estimated average price of $743.96. The stock is now traded at around $660.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.18%. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale still held 44,013 shares as of 2020-12-31.

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale reduced to a holding in AT&T Inc by 23.93%. The sale prices were between $26.5 and $31.46, with an estimated average price of $28.55. The stock is now traded at around $30.213900. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.17%. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale still held 4,298,054 shares as of 2020-12-31.

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale reduced to a holding in Oracle Corp by 24.73%. The sale prices were between $55.59 and $65.3, with an estimated average price of $59.53. The stock is now traded at around $67.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.15%. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale still held 1,706,251 shares as of 2020-12-31.