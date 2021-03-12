South State Corp (SSB) Senior EVP John C Pollok Sold $1.1 million of Shares

Senior EVP of South State Corp (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) John C Pollok (insider trades) sold 12,387 shares of SSB on 03/12/2021 at an average price of $91.76 a share. The total sale was $1.1 million.

South State Corp is a bank holding company. It provides retail and commercial banking services, mortgage lending services, trust and investment services and consumer loans. South State Corp has a market cap of $6.45 billion; its shares were traded at around $90.860000 with a P/E ratio of 69.89 and P/S ratio of 4.44. The dividend yield of South State Corp stocks is 2.07%. GuruFocus rated South State Corp the business predictability rank of 3-star.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

Executive Chairman Robert R Jr Hill sold 4,000 shares of SSB stock on 03/12/2021 at the average price of $90.34. The price of the stock has increased by 0.58% since.

Director Ernest S Pinner sold 5,000 shares of SSB stock on 03/08/2021 at the average price of $87.61. The price of the stock has increased by 3.71% since.

Senior EVP John C Pollok sold 6,622 shares of SSB stock on 02/24/2021 at the average price of $85. The price of the stock has increased by 6.89% since.

Director Robert R Horger sold 4,925 shares of SSB stock on 02/24/2021 at the average price of $84. The price of the stock has increased by 8.17% since.

