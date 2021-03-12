>
  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
insider
insider
Articles 

South State Corp (SSB) Senior EVP John C Pollok Sold $1.1 million of Shares

March 12, 2021 | About: SSB +1.7%

Senior EVP of South State Corp (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) John C Pollok (insider trades) sold 12,387 shares of SSB on 03/12/2021 at an average price of $91.76 a share. The total sale was $1.1 million.

South State Corp is a bank holding company. It provides retail and commercial banking services, mortgage lending services, trust and investment services and consumer loans. South State Corp has a market cap of $6.45 billion; its shares were traded at around $90.860000 with a P/E ratio of 69.89 and P/S ratio of 4.44. The dividend yield of South State Corp stocks is 2.07%. GuruFocus rated South State Corp the business predictability rank of 3-star.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

  • Executive Chairman Robert R Jr Hill sold 4,000 shares of SSB stock on 03/12/2021 at the average price of $90.34. The price of the stock has increased by 0.58% since.
  • Senior EVP John C Pollok sold 12,387 shares of SSB stock on 03/12/2021 at the average price of $91.76. The price of the stock has decreased by 0.98% since.
  • Director Ernest S Pinner sold 5,000 shares of SSB stock on 03/08/2021 at the average price of $87.61. The price of the stock has increased by 3.71% since.
  • Senior EVP John C Pollok sold 6,622 shares of SSB stock on 02/24/2021 at the average price of $85. The price of the stock has increased by 6.89% since.
  • Director Robert R Horger sold 4,925 shares of SSB stock on 02/24/2021 at the average price of $84. The price of the stock has increased by 8.17% since.

For the complete insider trading history of SSB, click here

.

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by insider

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
wigbertHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)