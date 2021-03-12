Koss Corp (KOSS) President and CEO Michael J Koss Sold $2.3 million of Shares

President and CEO of Koss Corp (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Michael J Koss (insider trades) sold 69,000 shares of KOSS on 03/10/2021 at an average price of $33.01 a share. The total sale was $2.3 million.

Koss Corp is engaged in the design, manufacture and sale of stereo headphones and related accessory products. Koss Corp has a market cap of $245.731 million; its shares were traded at around $29.270000 with a P/E ratio of 292.70 and P/S ratio of 11.50.

CEO Recent Trades:

President and CEO, 10% Owner Michael J Koss sold 69,000 shares of KOSS stock on 03/10/2021 at the average price of $33.01. The price of the stock has decreased by 11.33% since.

President and CEO, 10% Owner Michael J Koss sold 95,000 shares of KOSS stock on 02/25/2021 at the average price of $28.67. The price of the stock has increased by 2.09% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

Vice President - Sales, 10% Owner John C Jr Koss sold 29,000 shares of KOSS stock on 03/10/2021 at the average price of $28.57. The price of the stock has increased by 2.45% since.

VP - Marketing & Product Michael J Koss Jr sold 15,000 shares of KOSS stock on 02/25/2021 at the average price of $32.45. The price of the stock has decreased by 9.8% since.

Vice President - Sales, 10% Owner John C Jr Koss sold 60,000 shares of KOSS stock on 02/25/2021 at the average price of $26.98. The price of the stock has increased by 8.49% since.

