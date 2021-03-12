Viking Global Investors LP Buys UnitedHealth Group Inc, Visa Inc, Microsoft Corp, Sells Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc, American Express Co, Comcast Corp

Greenwich, CT, based Investment company Viking Global Investors LP (Current Portfolio) buys UnitedHealth Group Inc, Visa Inc, Microsoft Corp, AbCellera Biologics Inc, The Walt Disney Co, sells Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc, American Express Co, Comcast Corp, CME Group Inc, Raytheon Technologies Corp during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Viking Global Investors LP. As of 2020Q4, Viking Global Investors LP owns 96 stocks with a total value of $36.4 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: UNH, ABCL, DIS, PANW, NOW, HIG, GE, HCA, FB, APD, FDMT, MET, MMC, MTCH, BDX, BILI, EQH, DASH, MCFE, PGR, KMX, KNTE, ARNA, ACHC, SEER,
- Added Positions: V, MSFT, GOOGL, FLT, FIS, BSX, ZBH, SE, HZNP, VRSN, OTIS, AVTR, CI, MCO, TMUS, FTV, PODD, RPRX, CTLT,
- Reduced Positions: TMO, AXP, HLT, BKNG, LVS, CNC, AMZN, AVB, CSGP, ADPT, PH, BPMC, JPM, RE, AON, WDAY, CB, IR, COO, MELI, LH, PVH, ZNTL, EHC, TSM, BMY, AMD, DRI, MOH, GH, PACB, GOCO, KRTX, NUAN, ALGN, MU, PMVP, CD, SNOW, VIE,
- Sold Out: CMCSA, CME, RTX, ADI, EXAS, BILL, TEAM, CDAY, ANTM, VNT, ALL, FWONK, NKLA, LI, VBIV, LIFE,
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 11,838,092 shares, 7.24% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 43.37%
- BridgeBio Pharma Inc (BBIO) - 26,620,991 shares, 5.21% of the total portfolio.
- Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp (ADPT) - 29,993,708 shares, 4.88% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.45%
- Fidelity National Information Services Inc (FIS) - 11,835,412 shares, 4.60% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 33.18%
- T-Mobile US Inc (TMUS) - 8,705,481 shares, 3.23% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.87%
Viking Global Investors LP initiated holding in UnitedHealth Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $303.68 and $356.82, with an estimated average price of $335.55. The stock is now traded at around $356.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.69%. The holding were 2,793,665 shares as of 2020-12-31. New Purchase: AbCellera Biologics Inc (ABCL)
Viking Global Investors LP initiated holding in AbCellera Biologics Inc. The purchase prices were between $39 and $58.9, with an estimated average price of $45.73. The stock is now traded at around $36.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.13%. The holding were 19,283,744 shares as of 2020-12-31. New Purchase: The Walt Disney Co (DIS)
Viking Global Investors LP initiated holding in The Walt Disney Co. The purchase prices were between $118.47 and $181.18, with an estimated average price of $143.86. The stock is now traded at around $197.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.13%. The holding were 4,271,505 shares as of 2020-12-31. New Purchase: Palo Alto Networks Inc (PANW)
Viking Global Investors LP initiated holding in Palo Alto Networks Inc. The purchase prices were between $221.19 and $372.06, with an estimated average price of $280.79. The stock is now traded at around $342.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.84%. The holding were 1,887,130 shares as of 2020-12-31. New Purchase: ServiceNow Inc (NOW)
Viking Global Investors LP initiated holding in ServiceNow Inc. The purchase prices were between $476 and $565.43, with an estimated average price of $520.36. The stock is now traded at around $489.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.16%. The holding were 768,107 shares as of 2020-12-31. New Purchase: The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (HIG)
Viking Global Investors LP initiated holding in The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $37.19 and $48.98, with an estimated average price of $43.24. The stock is now traded at around $55.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.09%. The holding were 8,071,081 shares as of 2020-12-31. Added: Visa Inc (V)
Viking Global Investors LP added to a holding in Visa Inc by 1170.40%. The purchase prices were between $180.87 and $218.73, with an estimated average price of $204.66. The stock is now traded at around $224.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.27%. The holding were 4,085,538 shares as of 2020-12-31. Added: Microsoft Corp (MSFT)
Viking Global Investors LP added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 43.37%. The purchase prices were between $202.33 and $224.96, with an estimated average price of $215.07. The stock is now traded at around $235.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.19%. The holding were 11,838,092 shares as of 2020-12-31. Added: Alphabet Inc (GOOGL)
Viking Global Investors LP added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 222.89%. The purchase prices were between $1451.02 and $1824.97, with an estimated average price of $1685.58. The stock is now traded at around $2050.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.06%. The holding were 619,791 shares as of 2020-12-31. Added: Fleetcor Technologies Inc (FLT)
Viking Global Investors LP added to a holding in Fleetcor Technologies Inc by 383.14%. The purchase prices were between $219.41 and $282.01, with an estimated average price of $257.05. The stock is now traded at around $283.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.35%. The holding were 2,269,747 shares as of 2020-12-31. Added: Fidelity National Information Services Inc (FIS)
Viking Global Investors LP added to a holding in Fidelity National Information Services Inc by 33.18%. The purchase prices were between $123.97 and $151.18, with an estimated average price of $142.64. The stock is now traded at around $146.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.15%. The holding were 11,835,412 shares as of 2020-12-31. Added: Boston Scientific Corp (BSX)
Viking Global Investors LP added to a holding in Boston Scientific Corp by 59.27%. The purchase prices were between $33.15 and $41.97, with an estimated average price of $36. The stock is now traded at around $38.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.1%. The holding were 29,990,892 shares as of 2020-12-31. Sold Out: Comcast Corp (CMCSA)
Viking Global Investors LP sold out a holding in Comcast Corp. The sale prices were between $41.4 and $52.4, with an estimated average price of $47.94. Sold Out: CME Group Inc (CME)
Viking Global Investors LP sold out a holding in CME Group Inc. The sale prices were between $149.56 and $184.94, with an estimated average price of $170.06. Sold Out: Raytheon Technologies Corp (RTX)
Viking Global Investors LP sold out a holding in Raytheon Technologies Corp. The sale prices were between $52.34 and $74.48, with an estimated average price of $65.86. Sold Out: Analog Devices Inc (ADI)
Viking Global Investors LP sold out a holding in Analog Devices Inc. The sale prices were between $114.01 and $147.73, with an estimated average price of $132.86. Sold Out: Exact Sciences Corp (EXAS)
Viking Global Investors LP sold out a holding in Exact Sciences Corp. The sale prices were between $99.61 and $142.12, with an estimated average price of $121.18. Sold Out: Bill.com Holdings Inc (BILL)
Viking Global Investors LP sold out a holding in Bill.com Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $95.24 and $153.8, with an estimated average price of $118.18. Reduced: Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO)
Viking Global Investors LP reduced to a holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc by 94.35%. The sale prices were between $435.06 and $527.66, with an estimated average price of $469.36. The stock is now traded at around $450.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -2.08%. Viking Global Investors LP still held 77,817 shares as of 2020-12-31. Reduced: American Express Co (AXP)
Viking Global Investors LP reduced to a holding in American Express Co by 51.84%. The sale prices were between $91.07 and $125.04, with an estimated average price of $110.9. The stock is now traded at around $148.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -2.04%. Viking Global Investors LP still held 5,224,231 shares as of 2020-12-31. Reduced: Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc (HLT)
Viking Global Investors LP reduced to a holding in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc by 46.56%. The sale prices were between $84.02 and $111.26, with an estimated average price of $99.26. The stock is now traded at around $126.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.27%. Viking Global Investors LP still held 4,719,901 shares as of 2020-12-31. Reduced: Booking Holdings Inc (BKNG)
Viking Global Investors LP reduced to a holding in Booking Holdings Inc by 45.97%. The sale prices were between $1604.13 and $2227.27, with an estimated average price of $1932.82. The stock is now traded at around $2401.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.99%. Viking Global Investors LP still held 188,281 shares as of 2020-12-31. Reduced: Las Vegas Sands Corp (LVS)
Viking Global Investors LP reduced to a holding in Las Vegas Sands Corp by 67.09%. The sale prices were between $44.81 and $60.11, with an estimated average price of $53.43. The stock is now traded at around $62.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.97%. Viking Global Investors LP still held 2,826,560 shares as of 2020-12-31. Reduced: Centene Corp (CNC)
Viking Global Investors LP reduced to a holding in Centene Corp by 24.98%. The sale prices were between $58.02 and $71.12, with an estimated average price of $63.61. The stock is now traded at around $62.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.92%. Viking Global Investors LP still held 13,087,649 shares as of 2020-12-31.
