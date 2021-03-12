Toll Brothers Inc (TOL) CEO Douglas C. Jr. Yearley Sold $590,000 of Shares

CEO of Toll Brothers Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Douglas C. Jr. Yearley (insider trades) sold 10,000 shares of TOL on 03/11/2021 at an average price of $59 a share. The total sale was $590,000.

Toll Brothers Inc is a luxury homebuilder in the United States. The company caters to move-up, active-adult, and second-home buyers. It also builds luxury for-sale and for-rent properties in urban centers, primarily on the East Coast. Toll Brothers Inc has a market cap of $6.83 billion; its shares were traded at around $55.500000 with a P/E ratio of 14.63 and P/S ratio of 0.96. The dividend yield of Toll Brothers Inc stocks is 0.82%. Toll Brothers Inc had an annual average EBITDA growth of 18.10% over the past 5 years.

CEO Recent Trades:

CEO Douglas C. Jr. Yearley sold 10,000 shares of TOL stock on 03/11/2021 at the average price of $59. The price of the stock has decreased by 5.93% since.

CFO Recent Trades:

CFO Martin P. Connor sold 10,000 shares of TOL stock on 03/10/2021 at the average price of $57.75. The price of the stock has decreased by 3.9% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

Director Robert I Toll sold 417,741 shares of TOL stock on 03/11/2021 at the average price of $57.51. The price of the stock has decreased by 3.5% since.

Chief Accounting Officer Michael J. Grubb sold 2,250 shares of TOL stock on 03/08/2021 at the average price of $55.74. The price of the stock has decreased by 0.43% since.

Director Robert I Toll sold 500,000 shares of TOL stock on 03/05/2021 at the average price of $53.29. The price of the stock has increased by 4.15% since.

Director Robert I Toll sold 536,653 shares of TOL stock on 03/02/2021 at the average price of $53.48. The price of the stock has increased by 3.78% since.

Chief Accounting Officer Michael J. Grubb sold 2,000 shares of TOL stock on 02/26/2021 at the average price of $53.33. The price of the stock has increased by 4.07% since.

